



On Friday, Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive decree authorizing the United States Ministry of Defense to rename himself as the Ministry of War, said the White House, as part of an attempt to formalize the change of name without act of congress.

The order will designate the Ministry of War as a secondary title, said an administration official, as a means of bypassing the need for approval from the congress to officially rename a federal agency.

But the order will ask the rest of the executive to use the name of the Ministry of War in internal and external communications, and allows the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other officials to use the Secretary of War as official titles.

The order apparently in recognition of the limitation of executive action alone also orders HegSeth to recommend potential legislative movements that the administration could take to permanently rename the Ministry of Defense.

Trump and Hegseth publicly push for the change of brand for weeks, saying that the change would present the American army as more aggressive for the world by returning to the name which was used when the United States was victorious in the first and second world wars.

Everyone likes us to have an incredible story of victory when it was the Ministry of War, Trump told journalists at the Oval Office last week. Then we changed it in the Ministry of Defense.

Asked about the need to approve the congress to change the name of a federal agency, Trump suggested that the administration considered it a formality. Were just going to do it. I'm sure the congress is going, if we need it. I don't think we even need it, he said.

Officials of the White House suggested in private Thursday that they wanted to do something symbolic to mark the 200th day of the second term of Trumps.

The US government had a ministry of war until the Second World War, when the Truman administration divided the American army and army and merged it with the navy. In 1949, the Congress modified the National Security Act, which appointed the new agency the Ministry of Defense.

The change of mark of the Ministry of War comes when Trump has made it repeatedly argued that he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for having put pressure for the end of conflicts in the Middle East and the Ukraine War.

But criticisms suggested that the name change in the efforts goes against price objectives and that his interventions to try to put an end to the conflicts have cost, arguing that Trump often aligns with the attackers.

Additional report by Lauren Gambino

