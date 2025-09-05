On Wednesday, the Chinese military parade was an attempt to position itself as head of a new emerging international order, the United States losing allies, experts at CBC News said.

The parade, the largest in modern history in the country, presented powerful high -tech weapons while Beijing has marked 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the Second World War.

XI was flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un of North Korea, the first North Korean leader to attend a Chinese military event in 66 years.

The three leaders are widely rejected by the West.

Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy with the Asia Pacific foundation based in Vancouver, says that the highly choreographed events of Pasweek position China at the center of an “alternative world order” while the United States is distorting the order that was put in place after the Second World War.

“I think China is again taking advantage of the fact that the United States destroys its own relations with its allies,” she said.

Look | Massive military parade of China: Bloc of signals from the Military Parade of China contesting American domination China exposed its military power on Wednesday with a large parade. Chinas Xi Jinping was also exposed flanked by Russia Vladimir Putin and North Korea Kim Jong-un, a group of leaders in the desire to challenge the domination of the United States.

Nadjibulla says that the change is already underway.

At the top, Xicalled for unity against “hegemonism and power policy” a remark considered as a barely veiled shift to the United States and Trump's radical rates.

Putin has closed energy more deeply with China, while the rally was seen, by observers, as giving Kim a chance to obtain implicit support for her nuclear weapon program.

Nadjibulla says that the window will probably not change hearts and minds in the West, but could have an impact in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, where China in particular worked to build diplomatic bridges.

She says that the sumptuous event also sends a signal that China is not afraid of the United States

Some of the weapons and military units were posted for the first time, such as lasers, nuclear ballistic missiles and underwater drones.

“The message was that China is not afraid of violence, that China is independent, and fundamentally, the choice is that the United States chooses war or peace, but China is ready to face one or the other possibility because it is strong,” Nadjibullasaid.

“ Humiliating '' for Trump

Aurel Braun, professor of international relations and political science at the University of Toronto, said that China is trying to “make the international-resistant system in America”.

“In all respects, we have a China reporting that they intend to be the world's first power and that those who want to be on the side of their progress version should align with China, not with the United States,” he said.

Braun says that the power show sends a scary and destabilizing message to Taiwan, around which China has launched military exercises in recent months, as well as surrounding countries such as Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

For American president Donald Trump, he said that the show was “humiliating”.

Look | Putin greets the relations of Russia-China: Putin to Beijing says that Russia-China's relations at an “unprecedented level” Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the leaders of Russia, Iran and North Korea in Beijing before a military parade to mark the end of the Second World War. The cold war historian, Sergey Radchenko, said that if Xi and Russian president Vladimir Putin renew their ties, this should not have an impact on the relationship between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump first told journalists that he had not seen the parade as a challenge in the United States, saying he had a “very good relationship” with XI.

But in a post On the social media site Truth Social later, he praised the American role by helping China guarantee its freedom from Japan during the Second World War.

“May President XI and the wonderful peoples of China have a great day of sustainable celebration. Please give my warm greetings to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America,” said Trump.

Braun said Chinese media highlighted how Trump's junimilitary parade “Pathetic” in Washington, DC, was Parkaron.

But the biggest embarrassment, he says, is the apparent proximity of Putin with Xi, after Trump's two attempts to create the favor of the Russian president, including a recent summit in Alaska where Trump failed to conclude a cease-fire contract in the Ukraine war.

Braun compares Trump to Charlie Brown in the Peanuts Caricatures, trying several times to kick a football held by his wink, which always removes it at the last minute.

“This is what Vladimir Putin does Trump. He still kidnaps football,” he said.

“This idea that Trump could somehow detach Vladimir Putin from China was delusional, and she was radically reprimanded.”

The professor of political science at the University of Chicago, Dali Yang, said that Xi sharing a podium with Kim and Putin was “striking”, but that Xi still highlights the importance of international organizations such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Rather than upsetting the world order, he said that Xi wanted to maintain the status quo which “worked extraordinarily well for China”, but simply the country in a more important role.

He noted that countries are still uncomfortable with the growing economic and military power of China, and even Russia and North Korea have expressed their distrust, despite their alliances.

“A large part of the good will that China wins is not due to what China does now, but what other countries are facing what the pricing wars are launched in Washington”, Yalisaid.