Mamdani challenges President Trump to debate to “cut the middle man” after Cuomo called the debates of the mayor of New York





Democrat Zohran Mamdani challenged President Trump to a debate in New York after Endrew Cuomo called for a series of debates in the mayor's race.

He arrives in the midst of the reports that Mr. Trump and others in the White House want to encourage outgoing mayor Eric Adams and the republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to abandon, setting up a two race between Cuomo and Mamdani.

Cuomo defies Mamdani, Mamdan challenges President Trump

Cuomo, an independent candidate, tried Thursday to go back to the mayor's race by contesting only Mamdani in several debates and by pushing their opponents to end their campaigns.

“I challenge him to five debates, one in each district, where we are talking about questions in this district,” said Cuomo. “Show yourself. Tell the New Yorkers who are and what you really believe once and for all.”

Mamdani went further in response.

“Let's cut the man in the middle. Why should I debate Donald Trump's puppet when I can debate Donald Trump himself,” said Queens member. “If Donald Trump is serious about this, he should come to New York and we can have as many debates as you want why he reduces the SNAP benefits for hungry New Yorkers just to finance tax reductions for its billionaire donors.”

New York town hall candidate Zohran Mamdani challenged President Trump to a debate after rival candidate Andrew Cuomo challenged Mamdani. CBS News New York

“The fear of Mr. Mamdani is a head-to-head race with me. Why? Because the majority of New Yorkers oppose him and the only way to win is to divide this vote,” said Cuomo. “And I tell you, the more the New Yorkers discover who he is, the less he will be of support.”

CBS News New York previously reported that Mr. Trump and the White House explored possible job offers for Adams and Sliwa abandoning, just leaving Cuomo and Mamdani in the Gracie Mansion race.

Cuomo calls Adams, Sliwa to abandon

Cuomo approved the idea that Adams and Sliwa abandoned their campaigns, but insisted that he was not in contact with Mr. Trump or the administration.

“If you are not the strongest candidate, go back,” said Cuomo. “It is logical that when you reach a point where you can determine who is the strongest candidate, the other candidates get back to the strongest candidate.”

He thinks he has the best chance of winning his head against Mamdani in the general elections, despite the loss of the 13 -point democratic primary.

“Mr. Mamdani is not supported by the majority of New Yorkers,” Cuomo continued. “There were 4,782 surveys made in this race, metaphorically. Each survey shows that it is around 40%.”

Cuomo said that he would never accept an approval from Mr. Trump and that he had nothing to do with the reported interest in the mayor's race.

Adams and Sliwa campaigns say they won't give up

It seems unlikely that Dams and Sliwa will even be ready to call it.

“If you want to allow Andrew Cuomo to determine the rules of how our electoral process is, then where is our democracy?” Adams said. “Voters decide who [is] The next mayor of New York City. “”

Adams campaign spokesperson Todd Shapiro said in a statement: “Andrew Cuomo has already spent 25 million dollars in primary school and still lost in two figures. If the polls tell the true story, it would be on the Democrat bulletin today. It is time for him to withdraw from the strongest to defeat Zohran Mamdan.

On Thursday, the mayor resumed the re -election of the re -election of leaders of the Muslim community while he called on the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad to become a holiday in town.

Sliwa said he does not give up.

“You can't bring me together. You can't rent me. You can't rent me. You can't motivate me to leave this race,” said the founder of the Guardian Angels. “I present myself as a republican candidate, a major party candidate, with candidates for the decline in the grains who arise for other offices. I have a responsibility towards them, towards my supporters who have now given me $ 4 million to invest in the rest of the campaign.”

Sliwa said he wanted “the battle to continue the problems”.

However, some expect the race to change before election day.

The businessman John Catsimatidis predicted that “something” will happen before the end of September after talking with Mr. Trump a few days ago.

The mayor said there were weeks ago, the race would have more twists and turns than the roller coaster of Coney Island.

More CBS News

Marcia Kramer

Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as a journalist for investigation and politics. Before CBS2, she was head of the town hall office at the New York Daily News.

