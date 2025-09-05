President of the Northwestern University to resign in the middle of tensions with Donald Trump | Education news





American universities faced the pressure of the Trump administration to repress pro-Palestine activism.

Posted on September 4, 20254 September 2025

The president of the Northwestern University, Michael Schill, announced that he would leave his post, while schoolchildren with funding discounts were promulgated under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Thursday, Schill recognized friction with the federal government and said it was the right time to transmit the reins to a new chief.

There are still difficult problems, he wrote, especially at the federal level.

But he called on his successor to protect Northwestern, a prestigious university north of Chicago, Illinois, threats against his academic mission.

It is essential that we continue to protect the mission and excellence of the research of universities while preserving academic freedom, integrity and independence, said Schill.

Schill has managed private university for almost three years. Meanwhile, the school resisted a scandal in its athletics department concerning hazing involving sexual abuse and racism.

But Northwestern also attracted conservative reactions last year when Schill concluded an agreement with demonstrators of pro-Palestinian students who demonstrate against the War of Israel in Gaza.

The agreement occurred in April 2024, because many campuses saw protest camps bursting on their lawns. Northwestern was no exception.

In exchange for the dismantling of the camp and the limitation of the duration of the demonstrations, Schill agreed to restore an advisory committee to review the investments of Northwesterns, in a gesture for students' calls to disintegrate from Israel.

This agreement was considered a peaceful alternative to police intervention, which other universities had opted. Other agreements with student demonstrators, including at Johns Hopkins University, quickly followed.

But Trump sought to punish universities that have seen Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on a large scale emerge on campus.

He said on several occasions that demonstrations have created a dangerous learning environment for Jewish students and staff.

But criticisms say that the Trump administration has used anti -Semitism allegations as a pretext to silence demonstrators and higher education institutions in accordance with its political priorities.

Since he took office for a second term in January, Trump and his officials have had funds from universities in the name of anti -Semitism and civil rights.

The administration also carried out other punitive measures, including the start of expulsion procedures against foreign students who participated in the demonstrations.

In the case of Northwesterns, the Trump administration froze nearly $ 800 million in research subsidies in April, on the grounds that the school had enabled anti -Semitism to flourish.

This funding freeze would have forced the northwest to reduce its budget and eliminate 425 positions, although half of them were vacant at the time of the cuts.

Northwestern is not the only campus to face the loss of federal funding loss.

In July, New York Columbia University agreed to pay $ 200 million rules to restore its federal subsidies, and Brown University also concluded an agreement with Trump which forced it to pay $ 50 million for the workforce development programs in Rhode Island.

Other universities in similar predicates have seen high -level leadership compared to the pressure of the White House, as in Northwestern.

In June, the University of Virginia saw its president, James Ryan, leaving after a pressure campaign against diversity initiatives at school.

But earlier this week, a federal judge judged that efforts to cancel the federal subsidies of Harvard University were an illegal form of reprisals and a violation of the rights of freedom of expression of schools. This case should be on appeal.

Trump and his allies have expressed anger for several major universities, which they consider to be bastions of political dissent and left -wing ideas.

In a statement on Thursday, the White House said she was looking forward to working with the new management of the Northwestern University.

