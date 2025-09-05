Boycott policy – Journal





It's the boycott season again. The PTI has decided to boycott the next by -elections in all provinces except KP where it has its own provincial government.

The founder of the Imran Khan Party, after having felt a strong difference in opinion in the leadership of the Party on the issue, had asked the PTIS political committee to deliberate and decide to challenge or boycott the by -elections. The committee decided in favor of contesting the elections with a majority of 12 against eight votes, but Imran Khan opposed his veto to the decision of the political committees and, to give an opportunity to rescue, asked the committee to reconsider while personally calling a boycott, leaving little choice to the Committee, except to go with the decision of the founders. In addition to the negative impact of these boycotts, the decision-making of the parties also raises questions about the state of intra-party democracy and the place of the senior party officials, not only in the PTI but also most of the other parties.

The PTI has also decided to boycott the permanent committees of the National Assembly and even resigned from the committees, including the most important public accounts Committee, although there is so much responsibility that the PTI could undertake by the CAP.

There have been many opportunities when PTI legislators boycotted the procedures for their respective legislatures. Occasional debraying and boycott are normal democratic instruments of protest, but these tools are only used symbolically without letting them interfere with parliamentary procedures. In current Pakistan, however, these boycotts are more the norm than the exception.

It has also been reported that the PTI plans to boycott the procedure of the National Assembly on an almost permanent basis and, instead, has a parallel assembly outside the parliament building. It is apprehended that, in order to push the demonstration to a superior notch, it can once again choose to leave the assemblies, repeating the performance of 2022.

The PTI can have several real complaints concerning the conduct of federal and provincial governments against which it has the right to raise their voice and protest within assemblies and outside. The party believes that it was deprived of the general mandate of the 2024 elections and therefore does not recognize the current political dispensations both in the Federation and in the provinces, with the exception of the elections and the government which results in KP.

One of its most serious complaints against the government is the prolonged imprisonment of certain senior PTI leaders, including its founder Imran Khan which has recently ended two years late. The second highest party leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has also been imprisoned for about two years. In these circumstances, if the party decides to protest, it cannot be considered unjustified.

The problem, however, arises when the bustle of the street obstructs the routine activities and movements and involves the risk of violence. If the PTI assures the assurance and conforms to it that the agitation will not allow to disrupt educational and commercial life and the public movement will not be embarrassed, it will only be to let it undertake public activities.

Traditionally, rival parties sat together in an emergency. More now, it seems.

Protest in the Parliament and provincial assemblies is also legitimate if it complies with parliamentary standards, which, unfortunately, is generally not the case by the PTI or other parties. Solemn occasions such as the presentation of the annual budget by the Minister of Finance and the address by the Head of State at the start of the parliamentary year were traditionally the most popular moments to stage the most noisy and unpleasant demonstrations to attract the attention of the maximum media.

But despite polarization and total bitterness, the opposite parties were traditionally seated together in times of extreme emergency such as war or a major calamity hitting the country. More now, it seems.

While the country faces super floods, which have already caused the country's death and destruction across the country and moved millions of people from their homes, it was disturbing to see the parliamentarians of the PTI boycott the briefing by the president of the National Disaster Management Authority Lt-Gen Inmen Haider Malik. This newspaper reported that the president of the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan, and the senior party leader Asad Qaiser had addressed a press conference and announced that they had decided not to attend the briefing on the orders of the founder of the imprisoned party, Imran Khan.

It was not clear what exactly prompted the Boycott orders as only a few minutes earlier, the government and the opposition members of the National Assembly met to express solidarity with the victims of the floods during a session dedicated to the debate on the flood disaster.

Experience has shown that boycott of elections or assemblies by political parties is never a good idea. There are several ways available for demonstrations within the legislatures through speeches, questions, adjournment requests, waiting notifications, etc., and all these instruments also guarantee reasonable media coverage. The boycott will deprive the part of its share of time of discussion.

Benazir Bhutto has always regretted the decision to boycott the general elections of 1985 when she left the land open to Pro-Zia parties who celebrated the absence of candidates supported by the PPP during the non-partial elections. Although her party was defeated during the highly fake general elections in 1990, she not only continued to lead her parliamentary party to the Assembly, but even accepted the presidency of the Foreign Relations Committee offered by the Rival Arch Nawaz Sharif. Despite the fact that the PPP seats were considerably reduced from 89 in 1993 to only 18 in the 1997 general elections, which Benazir Bhutto vehemently challenged, she never boycotted the Assembly.

Boycott policy is certainly harmful to the country and its democracy, but it is not even useful for a political party which adopts it as a political. It is hardly certain that Boycott's policy will help the PTI to make its requests accept, but it is almost certain that it will damage the party and its candidates whose absence of the competition will weaken its position during the next elections.

The writer is the president of the Pakistan -based reflection group, Pildat.

[email protected]

X: @Abmpildat

Posted in Dawn, September 5, 2025

