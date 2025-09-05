Essay: Turkey and the PKK have made historical movements to peace – now begins the diplomatic hard

Alpaslan Ozerdem, in an article published for the first time on the conversation, says that Turkey “now faces its most credible opportunity for a lasting peace” …

The peace’s peace process is progressing. In August 2025, three months after the Kurdistan workers' party – commonly called PKK – has announced its formal dissolida Turkish parliamentary committee Supervise the reforms as part of the process has been carried out. He followed a ceremony of symbolic disarmament in northern Iraq, during which Kurdish activists publicly burned weapons.



Turkish President TayyipErdoganHold a press conference at the top of NATO in Hague, in the Netherlands, June 25, 2025. Picture: Reuters / Piroschka Van de Wouw / Photo File

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised peace movements as a new page in the history of the country. He may not be wrong. THE Kurdish insurrection After all, raged for decades and presented a continuous concern for security and human rights. But also potentially important as these developments are, public opinion in Türkiye remains far from being optimistic about the chances of lasting peace, in particular given many failures over the years. A Istanbul investigation research Since the beginning of August, he revealed that only 39% of respondents think that the process will prove to be successful, 48% expecting it to fail. The most common reason for this pessimism was the fear that the PKK itself could sabotage the process.

“As a scientist of peace and conflict studies that have examined post-conflict transitions in Northern Ireland locations in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Colombia, I believe that Turkey is now faced with its most credible opportunity for lasting peace.”

Such perceptions count greatly, because without a wide public confidence and a feeling of belonging, it is difficult for a peace process to endure.

Inasmuch as Peace and conflict studies who examined post-conflict transitions In Northern Ireland places in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Colombia, I believe that Turkey is now faced with its most credible opportunity for lasting peace. However, the central question remains: will the PKK and Erdoans government support their commitment when the process inevitably meets setbacks, or will history repeat itself with another collapse in distrust and violence?

Why the chances are more beautiful this time

THE conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK was one of the most prolonged and violent struggles in the world. He made more than 40,000 lives – soldiers, insurgent and civilians – and moved countless families, especially in the southeast turkeys where a majority of Turkish Kurds reside. Beyond the humanitarian toll, the war has left Sustainable scars On the fabric of Turkish society, deepening the distrust between the Kurdish communities and the State, polarization of the policy and shaping the security of the country and the priorities of foreign policy.

The PKK, which took up arms for the first time in 1984, launched its campaign in the name of Kurdish autonomy and cultural rights and confronted a state which, at the time, even denied the recognition of Kurdish identity. Turkey The answer was a mixture Heavy military campaigns and sporadic openings, often short -lived, in dialogue.

In his first years as Prime Minister, Erdogan broke with the traditional secular military establishment By adopting a more conciliatory approach to the Kurdish issue. He widened cultural rights, has raised restrictions on broadcasting in the Kurdish language and even recognized the previous repression of the state. THE 20132015 solution process, Launched under the leaders of Erdogans with the purpose of ending the armed conflict and integrating the Kurds more fully in Turkish political life, was a serious peace attempt. However, he collapsed subsequently in the middle of a deep distrust, mutual recriminations and renewed violence.

We are counting on our readers to finance Sight's work – which has become a financial supporter today!

The political environment today, however, although fragile and uncertain, bears elements which distinguish it from past attempts. The most surprising was perhaps approval of the last process of the extreme right Nationalist movement partyor MHP, partner of the Erdogan coalition and a long time one of the opponents most faithful to all concessions to Kurdish aspirations. MHPS support provides A measure of political coverage To the government in power that no previous effort has played.

At the same time, Erdogans clean trajectory complicate the image. Despite his previous reformist approach, the governance of the Erdogans has become more and more centralized and, in the eyes of criticism, authoritarian. This change often left little room for compromises on issues of identity and rights. A few Observers support The fact that his renewed embrace of negotiations today reflects a calculation which, with firmer control over state institutions and the support of the far -right MHP, he can continue peace without appearing politically vulnerable. Others see it less as a change of conviction than as a response to changing circumstances, both national and regional, which have made commitment with the Kurdish groups a strategic necessity.

On the PKKS sideThe renewed adoption of negotiations reflects both attrition and recalculation. After decades of armed struggle which has given a decrease in popular support, loss of regular battlefields and few tangible political gains, the movement was confronted on a narrowing horizon for the armed insurrection. To turn to peace is, for many in its leaders, less a sudden conversion than recognition that the military path had reached a dead end.

Risks that could derail the process

Despite a promising environment for peace, the most difficult work is not over. While PKK disarmament marks a moment in the watershed, history and world experience suggest that peace is often the most fragile on the scene diplomatic process begin.

More immediately, the reform issue is significant. The legitimacy of PKKs from militancy to politics will depend not only on disarmament, but also to know if the Turkish government followed with visible reforms. These include the recognition of Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, significant political participation and effective reintegration for ex-combatants.

Colombias experience With the Rebebelly Farc group is instructive. Sustainable peace required the implementation of social and political reforms, rural development programs and complete reintegration efforts to prevent veterans from bringing violence. However, Colombia also shows the risk of delay. When the reforms have been late, frustration has increased and parts of the process were blocked, threatening the sustainability of peace.

Regional dynamics could also quickly upset fragile progress. The worrying turkey in safety in Syria and Iraq complicate its calculation of domestic peace. Turkey has already pressed the Syrian democratic forces led by the Kurds, considered to be closely linked to the PKK, to comply with the peace process not only by recognizing the dissolution of the PKKS, but also by aligning with broader regional security policies, including in northern Syria. A few Analysts warned The fact that increasing cross -border tensions could embrace the hard limits on all sides.

Finally, history shows that cohesion within an armed movement that has adopted diplomacy cannot be held for acquired. In Northern IrelandDissident groups will launch attacks even after the conclusion of the Friday agreement in 1998, which officially put an end to the problems.

The lesson of other peace processes is thinking. Peace is rarely immediate, rarely absolute and often spoiled by spoilers. The decisive factor will be whether the traditional leadership of Turkey and the PKK remain firmly attached on a political path, even when the marginal actors are inevitably lacking or unforeseen circumstances arise.

Turkeys Road to come

While the ceasefire marks an extraordinary opening, its survival depends more than the absence of shots. For the PKK to remain invested in politics, I think four conditions are largely considered essential.

Perhaps more importantly, reforms should be tangible. Confidence in the peace process will rapidly expand without clear action by Turkey in the form of democratization and a credible commitment to respect Kurdish cultural, political and economic rights.

In addition, a regulation negotiated only between the State and the PKK may alienate the most affected by decades of violence. Victims associations, civil society groups and opposition parties will have to be part of the conversation if reconciliation is to take root in society.

Régisally, there are all kinds of potential spoilers that the diplomatic process must face. Kurdish movements in Iraq and Syria share links with the PKK, and their actions can either strengthen or destabilize peace in Türkiye. Constructive engagement with these actors by Turkey, rather than confrontation, will be essential to prevent the tensions of spill that could disentangle progress.

Finally, transparency and surveillance will be significant. National mechanisms and international surveillance can ensure responsibility, strengthen public confidence and dissuade spoilers. Just as important, solid surveillance can help to alleviate deep -powerful imbalances that often undermine peace processes.

In Türkiye, the state clearly has institutional, legal and security benefits over the Kurdish forces. Without mechanisms that level the rules of the game, the reform promises can be perceived as hollow.

When Oslo agreements Failure to fight asymmetries between Israelis and Palestinians, distrust has deepened and the process has collapsed. On the other hand, in Northern IrelandThe more balanced surveillance structures, including joint institutions and international guarantors, have given the lower parties a significant participation in compliance and implementation.

Turkey is now held at a Historical crossroads. If the Turkish government and the PKK can keep the course, and if the Turkish company embraces the promise of reform and reconciliation, this moment could mark the long -awaited turning point towards lasting peace.

OZEREDEM ALPASLAN is the dean of the school Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter for peace and conflict resolution, George Mason University. This article is republished from The conversation Under a creative communs license. Read it original article.