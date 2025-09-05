



Former national national security adviser John Bolton has once again criticized his ex-low, saying that Donald Trump administration had established American-Indian relations, pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi closer to Russia and China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) (SCO) at the Méijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. (Reuters) (Reuters). John Bolton added that China presented itself as an alternative to the United States and Donald Trump. New Delhi is faced with global uncertainties due to increased economic tensions following the American taxation of a 50% rate on Indian imports, including 25% additional due to its purchase of Russian crude oil, which, according to Washington, feeds Moscow's efforts in its conflict with Ukraine. Read also | He left now ': ex-NSA on Donald Trump's personal report with PM Modi The White House has established American-Indian relations, bringing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing presented himself as an alternative to the United States and Donald Trump, Bolton said in an article on the X social media platform accompanying his interview with LBC. The remarks come when the links between New Delhi and Washington are experiencing one of their worst phases in more than two decades. Read also | John Bolton slaps Donald Trump on the ties of India, Russia and China: the reluctance to consider Bolton's remarks also coincided with the SCO Summit 2025 in China where President Xi Jinping welcomed more than 20 world leaders, including Russian president Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit has fueled the concerns of an emerging axis against the United States, triggered by scanning prices on several countries. Bolton, who was the NSA during Trump's first mandate, said the president had a very good personal relationship with Modi, but that has disappeared now, warning that close ties with the American leader “do not protect” the world leaders of the worst. I think Trump sees international relations through the prism of his personal relations with the leaders. So if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the United States has a good relationship with Russia. This is obviously not the case, said Bolton in the interview with the British media portal. Read also | What does John Bolton say about Trump? Ex-nan comments spent surface in the middle of the FBI raid Trump had a very good relationship personally with Modi. I think it's gone now, and it's a lesson for everyone, for example, (British Prime Minister) Keir Starmer, that a good personal relationship can sometimes help, but that will not protect you from the worst, he added. Trump is expected to visit the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19. The ex-NSA said that New Delhi's treatment with Trump in recent months has undergone years of bipartite efforts in the United States to wean India from its alignment of the Cold War with Russia and to ensure that Indian decision-makers of all the spectrum recognize China as their main security challenge. Which was reversed. I think it can be reversed again, but it's a very bad time, “he said. Bolton targeted the American president for imposing an unprecedented rate of 25% on imports in India for his purchase of Russian oil. According to Bolton, this decision may have brought New Delhi closer to the Beijing-Moscow axis, describing it as an uncompromising error. Bolton criticisms occur even as his home in Maryland and the Washington office have recently been searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the context of a criminal investigation into the allegedly managed manner of classified documents.

