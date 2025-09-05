President Donald Trump is organizing a White House dinner for us technological leaders





Many technological leaders adopted Trump in his second term, and the president adopted a favorable approach to the industry.

Elon Musk announced the America party on X. The announcement comes in the heels of his review by President Trump.

Washington President Donald Trump has gathered a who's technological elite who's elite elite for dinner at the White House, with a notable industry giant that is not present.

Among those of the September 4 dinner: the founder of the meta Mark Zuckerberg; The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates,; Apple Tim Cook's CEO; Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai de Google; And the founder of Openai, Sam Altman. Not there: Elon Musk, the Tesla, X and SpaceX leader who was once one of the allies closest to Trump before a fall.

Musk said in an article on social networks that he “had been invited, but unfortunately I could not attend.”

After a formerly cool relationship with Silicon Valley, Trump was adopted by many technology leaders in his second mandate, and the president adopted a favorable approach to industry, promoting cryptocurrencies, warning foreign countries against the adoption of technological regulations and pushing a plan for American domination in artificial intelligence in artificial intelligence while abandoning former President Joe Biden.

Dinner guests praised Trump at the event.

Technological leaders invited to the White House represent some of the largest IA companies in the world. Zuckerberg was sitting next to the president, while Gates was sitting next to First Lady Melania Trump.

“It is an honor to be here with this group of people, they lead a revolution in business and in genius and in all the other words, I think you could imagine,” said Trump, launching the event in the dining room in the White House.

Melania Trump organized an event from the White House focused on AI earlier in the day that was assisted by Altman and Pichai.

“The robots are there. Our future is no longer science fiction,” said Melania Trump at the event, which focused on the IA education initiative that it directs.

American companies run to establish the domination of AI over China, and Trump was a major booster. He appointed David Sacks venture capital like the White House AI and Crypto-Czar.

The bags have described the Trump administration's efforts to ensure that the United States “dominates” in AI and thanked the heads of technology for participating in the previous AI event to “put America first”.

Trump has implemented an aggressive price program and prompted companies to move manufacturing to the United States, which has prompted a lot to announce new American investments. Cook joined Trump at the White House in August to boast additional $ 100 billion in Apple for its American operations.

“You are all for America,” Sacks told chiefs of technology on September 4.

The Trump administration published anartificial intelligence in June in June which aims to loosen the environmental rules and considerably extend AI exports to the Allies, in order to maintain the American advantage over China in critical technology.

The Trump AI plan, which includes some 90 recommendations, calls for the export of American software and hardware abroad as well as a repression of the laws of the states deemed too restrictive to let it flourish, a marked gap of the “high closing” approach of Biden which limited global access to the Au coveted flea.

Meta, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Openai are all major AI market players. Zuckerberg, Pichai, Cook and Altman all attended the inauguration of Trump.

Musk also attended the inauguration and managed the Trump government's effectiveness department in order to revise the federal government, but argued with the president since leaving the White House.

The richest man in the world, Musk is among the most important figures in the technological world and has criticized others in the industry. Last month, he accused Apple of “antitrust violation” involving his App Store and his AI, and threatened legal action.

Altman replied on social networks that “this is a remarkable affirmation given what I heard that Elon does to manipulate X for the benefit of itself”. They founded Openai together before Musk leaves the business.

The list of dinner invitations includes two dozen technological personalities. Among the other names on the list according to a White House official: the CEO of Figma Dylan Field; The president of Groq Sunny Madra; The founder of the social capital Chamath Palihapitiya; The founder of Zynga, Mark Pincus,; The founder of Ring Jamie Siminoff; And the CEO of Oracle Safra Catz.

Also on the list: the CEO of Blue Origin, David Limp; CEO of Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra,; The president of Openai, Greg Brockman; The CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella; The founder of Tibco Vivek Ranadive; And Palant's technology director Shyam Sankar.

Contribution: Reuters

