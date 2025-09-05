



NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese chief Xi Jinping in Beijing Note suggesting that organ transplants could help people live 150 have been rejected as not founded by a high -level American transplant specialist. After Reuters Captured the two bizarre leaders Exchange on Wednesday, the transplant surgeon, Dr. James Markmann, told Fox News Digital Putin and Xi should rather speak of ethics and access to organs. The cat in question took place when Putin and Xi walked alongside North Korea Kim Jong one during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in the Chinese capital. While they were heading for a scene to watch the show at Tiananmen Square, the interpreter of Poutines could be heard in Chinese: “Biotechnology is developing continuously.” Trump says Putin, XI, Kim conspired against the United States after the military parade in China The interpreter of Poutines explained that Russian presidents visualize that “human organs can be continuously” [you can] even reach immortality. “” XI, who was out of camera at the time, can then be heard in Chinese: “Some predict that in this century, humans can live up to 150 years.” However, Dr. Markmann, president of the American The Executive Council of Society of the Transplantation Society said that XI conclusions lacked evidence. “Transplantation of vital bodies is a showcase and extension of life for patients with organ failure,” he said on Wednesday. “But there is no scientific evidence that it promotes immortality, or that humans could not reach 150 years realistically through transplants,” added the expert. Putin and Xi deepen links as Iran, the leaders of North Korea visit Beijing Putin later confirmed to journalists in China that the two men had in fact discussed the science of longevity and future medical breakthroughs, according to Reuters. He expressed his interest in anti-aging research in the past. In 2024, he ordered the creation of a research institute supported by the state called New Health Preservation Technologies, focused on cellular rejuvenation, neurotechnology and regeneration of organs. His daughter, the endocrinologist Maria Vorontova, also received state subsidies for cell renewal and genetics research. XI was less directly linked to longevity projects, but Beijing positioned biotechnology as a central pillar of economic and strategic growth of Chinas. Click here to obtain the Fox News app “I will not comment on the private reflections of the world leaders, but we must remember that more than 100,000 people in the United States are currently waiting for transplants of vital organs,” concluded Markmann. “Ethical concern is not immortality but equity, access and ensuring that organs save lives today.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/medical-expert-weighs-after-xi-putin-caught-hot-mic-discussing-organ-transplants-immortality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos