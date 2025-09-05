ATC Lahore gives a deposit to the son of Aleema Shershah Khan – Pakistan





An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore approved the deposit of the bond of Aleema Khans Shershah Khan on Thursday in the Jinnah house attack case, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) said on its social media platform.

Shershahs' lawyer, lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar, managed to obtain guarantees for the founding president of the Sons of PTI, Imran Khans, Sister Aleema, said PTI.

Shershah was arrested on August 22 for his presumed involvement in the riots of May 9, during the day according to his arrest of his brother Shahrez Khan for the same allegations. Shahrez Bail was also approved by ATC one day.

Speaking of the verdict of the courts, when he was flanked by the lawyer for his sons, Aleema expressed his happiness towards his sons. However, she said, they shouldn't have been picked up in this way. Imran said whatever they do, even if they removed his whole family, he would not move from his position, she said.

PTI said the accusation had nothing more to speak during today's procedure against Shershah.

The defense lawyer, in accordance with the PTI, argued that no accusation sheet had yet been submitted against the suspect in this case, and it is not certain that the trial will begin. Mudassar said that a suspect could not be imprisoned indefinitely.

The police arrest Aleema Khans another son in Lahore

He said there was no evidence against Shershah and that he was not involved in any riot. He also stressed that several accused confronted with much more serious charges than Shershah have already been released on bail.

The lawyer argued that a suspect cannot be involved solely on the identification of another.

The ATC had granted on Tuesday more time to the accusation to produce the file of the case of attack on the chamber of the body, during the request for release under bond after the arrest of Shershah until September 4. Earlier, a prosecutor told court that the file had been submitted to the High Court of Lahore, so more time was necessary to produce it.

Shershahs' lawyer had opposed the request for prosecution and argued that the non-production of the file was a delay tactic.

However, the court had granted a period of production of files and postponed other procedures until the next hearing. Shershahs' father, Amir Sohail Khan, was also present in the courtroom.

The leaders and supporters of the PTI seated with which several cases face for their alleged involvement in the violent demonstrations which broke out throughout the country on May 9, 2023 following the arrest of the founding president of the PTI, Imran in a corruption case.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023, facing accusations of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also judged separately for similar accusations linked to riots.

The government accused it as well as other PTI leaders of having prompted on May 9, 2023, demonstrations, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army seat in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former Prime Minister denies reprehensible acts and says that all cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40381207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos