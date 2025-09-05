



The head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency went to CNBC Thursday morning to defend Donald Trumps in dismissal from Dr Lisa Cook, member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. During a controversial interview, Bill Pulthethe Trump named who publicly accused Cook last month of committing mortgage fraud and claimed to have invented philanthropyinsized cooks by Twitter was not politically motivated, refused to disclose his sources and his methods, and said to Cohost Andrew Ross Sorkin, I don't need you to help you explain Things, Andrew.

But let's explain how we got here. Throughout his first mandate and during most of his second, Trump was extremely angry with the federal reserve, whose political decision -makers, he apparently thinks, knows less of being good intendants of the economy than him, a man whose companies have deposited for the bankruptcy of chapter 11 in six times. Often this anger led to Trump publicly unleashed on the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, whom the president called, among others, a low IQ, a obstinate mule, a very stupid person and a joint. But at the end of August, the president turned his anger against Cook, whom he accused of having committed mortgage fraud and dismissed via Truth Social, a decision that he would undoubtedly like to follow by replacing Cook by someone inclined to give him what he wants, that is to say interest rates. Cook denied the allegations of fraud and continued the president, saying that he did not have the cause to get rid of her. Where are things? What does this mean for the economy? Who is this guy from Bill Pulte? Your burning questions, answered.

What has Trump accused Cook of doing?

In a letter published on his social account Truth on August 25, Trump accused Cook of having committed mortgage fraud, specifically claiming that she indicated that, out of 2021 mortgage documents, that her house in Michigan and his house in Georgia would be his main residence. He wrote that he withdrew her from his position to count immediately and added that the American people should be able to have any confidence in the honesty of the members responsible for defining the policy and supervising the federal reserve. In the light of your misleading and potentially criminal conduct in financial matters, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trumps the Ministry of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into allegations against Cook.

How did Cook replied?

Cook denied the accusations, her lawyers declaring a court of court that she had never committed mortgage fraud. Cooks lawyers who pursued the president on his behalf also told a judge that even if she had done the things that Trump had accused her, they would not go to the level he could dismiss her, in particular in light of the federal status as an independent organization. By putting aside the fact that Governor Cook has never committed mortgage fraud, such an offense before the office would not have been clearly as infamous as to make the delinquent unfit to execute a public franchise, they wrote. The Cooks team argued that their dismissal was politically motivated and linked to Trump's anger at the Fed for not having dropped interest rates this year; They also said that her rights to regular procedure had been raped when she did not have the opportunity to respond to allegations before being dismissed. Cooks' lawyer Abbe Lowell, whose previous customers have included Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trumphas said that Trump's reflex is imperfect and that his requests are lacking in the process, basic or appropriate legal authority. In response to the news of the Doj investigation, Lowell told the newspaper, the questions about the way Governor Cook described his time properties in Timeare and not in fraud, but this Doj is not necessary to undertake a new politicized investigation, and they seem to have done it again.

Who is Bill Pulte?

Pulte is the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and prevails over the most eminent soldier in the crusade against Cook. On August 20, he posted a letter on X in which he said that Cook falsified banking documents and property files to acquire more favorable loan conditions, committing mortgage fraud. On the same day, Trump demanded via Truth Social that Cook resigns; Five days after that, he dismissed her. Pulte also accused the enemies Trump Adam Schiff and Letitia James of having committed mortgage fraud. (According to NBC News, the Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed a special lawyer to investigate Democrats; Schiff and James denied allegations.)

During his interview with CNBC on September 4, Pulte refused to offer details concerning: where he obtained the advice which led him to accuse Cook of fraud, saying to the hosts, I will not explain our sources and our methods, where we obtain advice from, who are reporters. When CNBCS Sorkin told Pulte that the targeting of the cooks could be considered a political weapon, and said that if the tip came from the inside of the administration, or even came from the inside of your agency, with someone who works for young people who creates the perception problem, Pulte answered with anger, I don't need you to help me explain things, Andrew. When asked if he was also looking for information that the Texas Ken Paxton republican prosecutor has listed three properties like his main residence, Pulte said, if things are made public then, and / or if we decide to make them public, then I will talk about it.

Is Cook the first person that Trump fired via social media?

Of course not. Others included former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and more than a thousand federal employees appointed by Joe Biden.

What does this mean for the Fed if Trump is able to remove Cook from his post?

It wouldn't be great! This is a killing at Fed Independence, a principal colleague from the Brookings Institution told Bloomberg, told Bloomberg. Trump says the Fed will do what it wants it to do, by hook or by crook. A letter signed by hundreds of economists condemns licensed cooks and unproven accusations against it, declaring that they threatened the fundamental principle of the Central Bank independence and bleed in one of the most important institutions in the Americas. This confidence is the cornerstone of the system that has fueled the economic vitality of the Americas over the decades.

