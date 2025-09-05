The leaders of the PM Modi and the EU discuss the early conclusion of the ALE, a war in the war in Ukraine | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the main leaders of the unions, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and president of the European Council Antonio Costa, discussed the early conclusion of the Indian Ale and the implementation of the Imeec corridor and efforts for an early term of the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, spoke with the Ukraine counterpart Andrii Sybiha and, in a post on X later, said that India supports this conflict and the establishment of lasting peace early.

Sybiha said that he had spoken to Jaishankar to strengthen the Ukraine-Indies partnership and the additional implementation of the agreements concluded by the president of our managers Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Modi. The story continues below this announcement I informed my Indian colleague of the current situation of the battlefield and the efforts of the Ukraines to achieve a fair peace. We rely on the authoritarian voice India and the active role by supporting all wider international hostilities and peace efforts, he said. We agreed to come together during the UNGA high -level week in New York and to continue the tangible development of our bilateral relations, including in political dialogue, high -level contacts to come, economic cooperation, technology and other areas, said Sybiha. Modis' telephone conversation with Von Der Leyen and Costa took place when EU leaders were in Paris with others from the Coalition of the Will and Zelenskyy, discussing security for Ukraine torn by war. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa during their appeal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Image source: x @ eucocopresident) In an article on X, said Modi, had a very good conversation with the president of the European Council Antonio Costa and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Reaffirmed our shared commitment for an early conclusion of the Indian Ale-EU and the implementation of the Imeec corridor. Has exchanged opinions on questions of mutual interest and efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. We have agreed that our strategic partnership has a key role to play in promoting stability and promoting an order based on rules. The story continues below this announcement In a press release, the PMO declared, while the greatest democratic forces in the world, India and the EU share a strong and close relationship based on trust, shared values ​​and a common vision for the future. The leaders highlighted the role of the strategic partnership of India-EU by jointly attacking global problems, promoting stability and promoting an order based on rules for mutual prosperity. The leaders also welcomed the progress of bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defense, security and resilience of the supply chain, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-UE FTA negotiations and the implementation of the IMEEC corridor. Based on the historic visit to the college of EU commissioners in India in February, the leaders discussed the organization of the next India summit in India on a date of mutual convenience. Prime Minister Modi invited the two leaders in India for the same thing. The leaders also exchanged points of view on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the India a constant support for peaceful conflict resolution and early restoration of peace and stability, the PMO said. Von der Leyen, former Minister of Defense of the Germanys, and Costa, former Prime Minister of Portugal and Indian origin, published identical messages on X: we had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We warmly welcome India continuing a commitment with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in Russia to put an end to its war of assault and help create a path to peace. This war has global security consequences and undergoes economic stability. It is therefore a risk for the whole world. The story continues below this announcement They also discussed the conclusion of the ALE negotiations in India-EU at the end of 2025 and by organizing an India-EU summit in early 2026. Costa and Von Der Leyen said that, looking at the future, we plan to agree on a joint strategic program at the next EU-Indian summit, as soon as possible in 2026. We are also fully determined to conclude the negotiations of the free trade agreements by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is necessary now. EU’s business manager Maros Sefcovic is likely to visit New Delhi next week while talks on a free trade agreement quickly made progress, said Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

