Politics
Daniel Andrews is under fire for his appearance alongside dictators and autocrats in China
The question that almost everyone has a friend or an enemy is why Daniel Andrews present himself for a class photo alongside autocrats and dictators?
Many people have been surprised to see the former Victorian Prime Minister standing behind Xi Jinping in China, Russian chief Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Even some of Mr. Andrews' most ardent supporters are disconcerted by the images of the triple lighting of the elections smiling alongside several international bets during a large military parade.
Since his retirement from Spring Street two years ago, Mr. Andrews has been busy building his private business, mainly as a consultant with solid links with Chinese companies.
Many suspect that he earns a lot of money. He also held positions with Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest's strong metals working again with China.
As Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has made China foreign priority.
The ministers were informed that they had to visit China on an official basis and their leader was a frequent leaflet, sadly famous on tour without saying the media or victorians what he was doing.
And of course, the former Prime Minister ignored Canberra's warnings when he signed Victoria to the belt and expansionist road project in China.
The agreement was finally torn apart by the federal government, but even during the most lively criticisms, Mr. Andrews insisted that he had been signed with the best of Victoria at heart, namely the Victorian jobs and economy.
A tarnished heritage?
China is Victoria's largest trading partner.
Prime Minister Jacinta Allan should take his first trip to Beijing as Head of State in the next two weeks.
With an election due next year, you can bet that photo opportunities will be much more organized.
The journey of Ms. Allan to China makes sense. It is business and the state always tries to encourage investment and attract foreign students.
The current Prime Minister was less ambiguous in his support for Mr. Andrews than his labor counterparts in the Federal Parliament, who were yesterday on questions about Mr. Andrews at the Chinese event.
“It is good for Victoria that Daniel Andrews be held in such high esteem by the Chinese people,” said Jacinta Allan in a statement.
“Victoria is an old friend of China and these links are so precious for our state.”
What doesn't make sense is why Mr. Andrews would be part of the class photo.
The other Australian invited to the great parade was the former Prime Minister of Labor of New South Wales, Bob Carr. He is in Beijing for the celebration but did not attend the parade.
Likewise, the Commonwealth was represented by a diplomat rather than by a minister, as was the case ten years ago who also avoided the parade.
Victorian workers are looking for answers to explain why Daniel Andrews the citizen would be in the photo while he was going to be shown in the world.
It is a victory for China to have such an important Australian political figure, although retired during their event.
For Mr. Andrews, public exhibition is likely to be good for business. It is a theory shared by the allies and the enemies of the former Prime Minister.
Mr. Andrews did not respond to investigations earlier this week on his Chinese trip.
Richard McGregor, a principal researcher from the Lowy Institute who specializes in the Chinese political system, said that there were good reasons not to be in the military parade as the official representative of the government.
He said Australia only sent only an intermediate classified diplomat and a defense attachment.
“”[It was] A very deliberate decision of the Australian government not to send a high -level representative, “McGregor told ABC Radio Melbourne.
“This is only the second [parade] This was done on Japanese surrender day and there is a very, very sharp anti-Japanese orientation.
“Japan is a close ally and a partner in Australia, most Western countries have really sent senior anyone either.”
But Mr. McGregor agreed that Mr. Andrews did not act as a government representative.
“From a Chinese point of view, I think the order has probably gone to all Chinese embassies and consulates:” We want senior foreigners to attend “,” he said.
“So, if you look in Australia, they were unlucky with the federal government. The Prime Ministers will not go.
“Dan Andrews and Bob Carr were both close in different ways or involved with China and loved Chinese relations when they were in power and have spoken of it positively since, so clearly they were invited and then accepted.”
However, it will be a negative for the inheritance of Mr. Andrews in Victoria and Australia. This was also a major distraction for his former companion Anthony Albanese, who reconstructs the relationship with Beijing.
Imaging is austere. Mr. Andrews had a successful political career because his image and what he represented was so carefully managed.
He rejected the nickname “dictator Dan” after the locking of COVID-19 to win his third consecutive election in 2022, which is why his appearance alongside Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong One is so tin oriented for a politician.
But Daniel Andrews is retired now. And clearly his goal is elsewhere.
|
