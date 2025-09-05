The Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Shanghai (SCO) of two days which has just concluded, which took place in Tianjin, China, sent a clear message to the Western powers that the world South has taken decisive measures to the consolidation of a multi -finish world order based on an equal partnership. The gathering of 20 heads of state and government more than 20 years proves that the unipolar world order based on the architecture of the power of the Cold War is subject to strong tension.

Presented as the first of its kind since the beginning of the OCS in 2001, this conference at the top drew the attention of the world not because of its great representation, but because of the participation of the main leaders of three emerging superpowers of the Eurasian region: China, India and Russia. This conference is taken by political analysts as a master stroke delivered by China to counter the influence of Western powers.

Cordial atmosphere

The summit, assisted by a pantheon of influential leaders from the world South, was able to seize the world spotlights, sending undulations worldwide, especially to the public planned in Washington and Brussels. The collaborative and cordial atmosphere surrounding the three leaders seemed to report a challenge to unipolar Western domination in favor of a multilateral world order based on equality. The orchestrated hugs, the laughter and the whispers among the leaders of the three great powers seemed to throw an overview of what the collaborative atmosphere of the emerging world will look like.

SCO summits have been organized several times in the past, but this summit has carried a distinctly different tone and tenor, presenting a projection of power against Western domination. In addition to other things, this summit has also expressed a large framework of cooperation by entertaining leaders like Shehbaj Sharif from Pakistan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey and Masoud Pezeshkian from Iran. A small country like Nepal has also received fair visibility according to the Prime Minister of Nepals, KP Oli, although the Jinping-Putin-Modi triad occupied the central scene throughout.

The eminent presence of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top and the inclusion of an anti -terrorist clause of the Tianjin Declaration accentuated its centrality. Modi was treated with all the attention of Xi Jinping and Putin as if he deserved it after being pushed on their knees by Donald Trump, by slapping a 50% rate on Indian products exported to the American markets.

China, Russia and India, as well as the massive economic and strategic force already present outside NATO and the G7 alliance, used this summit to project an alternative vision for collaborative partnership for the protection of national security and the realization of economic prosperity. The dynamic participation of a large majority of countries in the world of southern world shows that they are impatient to get closer to Western powers using coercion to gain the compliance and submission of lower countries.

The SCO has been trained on the Chinale initiative to promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the promotion of energy cooperation and the improvement of connectivity. But recently, China seems to anchor it with BRICS and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which are essential instruments to give the architecture of the emerging multilateral system. Align with this objective, the BRICS countries work in the direction of more sustainable commercial connectivity by expanding supply chains and by diversifying the markets. They also work to decouple the international trade payment system for the US dollar dependence. India, Russia and China were already adjusting commercial transactions in their own currencies.

Over the past two decades, SCO has taken on significant measures to crop the world's economic and security system. Adding to this effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have proposed to Tianjin to issue joint obligations as a strategy to deepen economic integration within the regrouping and reduce dependence on the Western economic system. Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a plan to create a SCO development bank to replace Western financial institutions as an alternative to funding development infrastructure. This summit also came out with a suggestion to popularize the use of local currency in trade to reduce the vulnerability to foreign exchange and bypass the dollar through economic cooperation.

These are new ideas which, if implemented, bear the potential to take a severe blow to the Western economic system. China is already investing in digital corridors, rail transport, ports and other infrastructure in the Eurasian region and Africa in order to ensure long-term economic return for itself and to help create sustainable development infrastructures in countries benefiting from aid.

Partnership

The Tianjin SCO summit was a platform giving the voice to more than 40% of the world's population against unipolar domination of the Western world, marked by commercial sanctions, tariff tyranny and proxy wars. Similarly, this summit also brought Russia, India and China closer as a pivot of the new multi -finish partnership based on the World Order.

The two -day SCO summit had a final in Beijing in the form of a massive military parade presenting the military force of China. With the major competition capacity and the modernization and sophistication show, China has tried to establish itself as the leader in the evolving world order. While the planned message of the summit has repercussions in Western conference rooms and power corridors, the main challenge for architects of the new world order will remain to define the sphere of influence in the evolutionary framework of international diplomacy.

Dr. Bharadwaj is a former ambassador and former president of Gorkhapatra Corporation. [email protected].