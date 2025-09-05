Politics
Reverberation of the SCO Summit
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Shanghai (SCO) of two days which has just concluded, which took place in Tianjin, China, sent a clear message to the Western powers that the world South has taken decisive measures to the consolidation of a multi -finish world order based on an equal partnership. The gathering of 20 heads of state and government more than 20 years proves that the unipolar world order based on the architecture of the power of the Cold War is subject to strong tension.
Presented as the first of its kind since the beginning of the OCS in 2001, this conference at the top drew the attention of the world not because of its great representation, but because of the participation of the main leaders of three emerging superpowers of the Eurasian region: China, India and Russia. This conference is taken by political analysts as a master stroke delivered by China to counter the influence of Western powers.
Cordial atmosphere
The summit, assisted by a pantheon of influential leaders from the world South, was able to seize the world spotlights, sending undulations worldwide, especially to the public planned in Washington and Brussels. The collaborative and cordial atmosphere surrounding the three leaders seemed to report a challenge to unipolar Western domination in favor of a multilateral world order based on equality. The orchestrated hugs, the laughter and the whispers among the leaders of the three great powers seemed to throw an overview of what the collaborative atmosphere of the emerging world will look like.
SCO summits have been organized several times in the past, but this summit has carried a distinctly different tone and tenor, presenting a projection of power against Western domination. In addition to other things, this summit has also expressed a large framework of cooperation by entertaining leaders like Shehbaj Sharif from Pakistan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey and Masoud Pezeshkian from Iran. A small country like Nepal has also received fair visibility according to the Prime Minister of Nepals, KP Oli, although the Jinping-Putin-Modi triad occupied the central scene throughout.
The eminent presence of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the top and the inclusion of an anti -terrorist clause of the Tianjin Declaration accentuated its centrality. Modi was treated with all the attention of Xi Jinping and Putin as if he deserved it after being pushed on their knees by Donald Trump, by slapping a 50% rate on Indian products exported to the American markets.
China, Russia and India, as well as the massive economic and strategic force already present outside NATO and the G7 alliance, used this summit to project an alternative vision for collaborative partnership for the protection of national security and the realization of economic prosperity. The dynamic participation of a large majority of countries in the world of southern world shows that they are impatient to get closer to Western powers using coercion to gain the compliance and submission of lower countries.
The SCO has been trained on the Chinale initiative to promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the promotion of energy cooperation and the improvement of connectivity. But recently, China seems to anchor it with BRICS and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which are essential instruments to give the architecture of the emerging multilateral system. Align with this objective, the BRICS countries work in the direction of more sustainable commercial connectivity by expanding supply chains and by diversifying the markets. They also work to decouple the international trade payment system for the US dollar dependence. India, Russia and China were already adjusting commercial transactions in their own currencies.
Over the past two decades, SCO has taken on significant measures to crop the world's economic and security system. Adding to this effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have proposed to Tianjin to issue joint obligations as a strategy to deepen economic integration within the regrouping and reduce dependence on the Western economic system. Likewise, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a plan to create a SCO development bank to replace Western financial institutions as an alternative to funding development infrastructure. This summit also came out with a suggestion to popularize the use of local currency in trade to reduce the vulnerability to foreign exchange and bypass the dollar through economic cooperation.
These are new ideas which, if implemented, bear the potential to take a severe blow to the Western economic system. China is already investing in digital corridors, rail transport, ports and other infrastructure in the Eurasian region and Africa in order to ensure long-term economic return for itself and to help create sustainable development infrastructures in countries benefiting from aid.
Partnership
The Tianjin SCO summit was a platform giving the voice to more than 40% of the world's population against unipolar domination of the Western world, marked by commercial sanctions, tariff tyranny and proxy wars. Similarly, this summit also brought Russia, India and China closer as a pivot of the new multi -finish partnership based on the World Order.
The two -day SCO summit had a final in Beijing in the form of a massive military parade presenting the military force of China. With the major competition capacity and the modernization and sophistication show, China has tried to establish itself as the leader in the evolving world order. While the planned message of the summit has repercussions in Western conference rooms and power corridors, the main challenge for architects of the new world order will remain to define the sphere of influence in the evolutionary framework of international diplomacy.
Dr. Bharadwaj is a former ambassador and former president of Gorkhapatra Corporation. [email protected].
How do you feel after reading this news?
|
Sources
2/ https://risingnepaldaily.com/news/67823
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Could 007 First Light ever be multiplayer? #007FirstLight #JamesBond #BBCNews
- Covid Surge hits California. Officials urge people to start wearing masks again
- Zohranmamdani challenges President Trump Topublic Debate
- Listen: Naomi Osaka vs. Anisimova
- Dutchman Harbor M1.4 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Venezuelan fighter planes flew over the American navy ship in “Show of Force”
- Kim Jong NBA arrives in China in the armored train for military parade
- British companies have cut their jobs at the fastest speed in the summer, Bank of England | economics
- Women's hockey season Tickets for sale now
- President Trump supports Kennedy after the grills of the animated Senate: “ very good person ''
- Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson at Duel at Dawn for Nadine Dorries Affection – Newsthump
- Profile of Nadim Makarim, Minister of the Jokowi era who was a suspect in the alleged corruption of a laptop