



Rebecca Slaughter

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow him to dismiss the federal commissioner of the Rebecca Slaughter Commerce Commission, that the lower courts ordered reintegration after its end.

Trump wants the Supreme Court to interrupt his reintegration when he calls the case.

“President Trump acted legally when he withdrew Rebecca Slaughter from the FTC,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai in a statement.

“Indeed, the Supreme Court has been twice in recent months,” confirmed the authority of the president to withdraw heads from executive agencies, “said Desai. “We are impatient to be justified for the third time and, let us hope, after this decision, the lower courts will cease their contempt for the orders of the Supreme Court.”

In March, Trump removed Slaughter and another democratic commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, as part of a sprawling effort to exercise his influence on federal agencies.

Slaughter and Bedoya then continued Trump, seeking to be restored. But Bedoya resigned from the FTC in June and dropped his case.

In July, a federal judge in Washington, DC, judged that the dismissal of Slaughter was illegal.

On Tuesday, the US Court of Appeals circuit at DC confirmed this decision in a 2-1 decision.

The Court of Appeal judged that the FTC commissioners could not be withdrawn unless there was a cause, which was defined as negligence or embezzlement in office.

Trump did not give a reason to dismiss the slaughter.

“The government has no probability of success on appeal,” said the decision.

Slaughter returned to work at the FTC after the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“I was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to a mandate that ends in 2029 and I intend to serve it,” she said in a statement in CNBC on Thursday. “I focus on my work and very happy to get back to work.”

The case of Slaughter is the second of last weeks to raise the question of whether Trump has a legal “cause” to justify the deletion of a federal regulator.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

The question of the “cause” is also at the node of Trump's unprecedented effort to remove the Federal Reserveboard Governorlisa Cook, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden.

Last month, Trump moved to Fire Cook for allegations of mortgage fraud, said that his lawyer denied, creating a legal battle which could also find himself in the Supreme Court.

The current audience on the account without resolution last week, leaving the future of Cook's position does not know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/trump-supreme-court-federal-trade-commission-slaughter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos