



The national security of the United Kingdom is sure “for the moment and for the coming years,” said the outgoing chief of the British armed forces at the BBC. Adm Sir Tony Radakin said that his optimism about defense came from the United Kingdom being a nuclear power and a NATO member, whom he described as “the largest and strongest firearm club”, and that his nearest ally is the United States. Sir Tony was Defense Staff in November 2021 until his retirement on Tuesday. In a large interview for the political thought of BBC Radio 4 with Nick Robinson, Sir Tony said that the group of Western allies meeting like the “coalition of willingly” to discuss post-war Ukraine is “greater than Russia and Ukraine”.

“This is much more European security, this adjustment with America, America's insurance that Europe assumes more responsibility for its safety. The energy of Europe,” said Sir Tony. He congratulated the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his best ministers for their response to the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, comparing it to the response to the illegal Russia of Crimea eight years earlier. “Are we going to do another Crimea and look in the other direction, or were we really going to answer and support Ukraine?” “And Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, both philosophically, practically and politically was really clear that the role of the United Kingdom for this particular illegal invasion was to support Ukraine. And I was lucky. I had four primary. Everyone took this position,” he said. Sir Tony said that the war was a “disaster” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding: “If a snail had left Rostov-Don in Russia on February 24, 2022, he would now have crossed along Ukraine and it would be halfway in Poland. It is the difficulty of Russia.” Reacting to photos of World leaders visiting President Xi Jinping In China, earlier this week, where a huge military parade took place, he urged “skepticism” against the arguments that a new “axis” no nato constituted. “It is a military parade. But for nations to meet and prepare to fight together and support each other, it is much more substantial than a big parade. “These are not countries that have a history together, which have mutual confidence, which will support each other with regard to war fights,” he said. You can listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds, on the episode of this week's political thought with Nick Robinson

