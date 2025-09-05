Politics
Chinas XI and North Korea, Kim committed to deeper ties between nations to meet in Beijing
The Chinese President of Beijing (AP) Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong promised mutual support and increased cooperation during the talks in Beijing on the sidelines of the festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War, the media announced on Thursday.
XI and Kim, as well as the senior officials of their country, met in Beijing Great Hall of the People one day after Kim attended the paradealonging soldier of Achinese of other foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim makes a rare journey outside North Korea.
WATCH: What military power and military power for the United States means
XI underlined the traditional friendship between China and North Korea and is committed to consolidating and stimulating relations, according to a reading of their statements published by the CCTV State diffuser.
This position will not change, whatever the international situation evolves, Xi told Kim, according to CCTV.
China has been the largest trading partner and aid provider in the North, although questions have been attributed as to the strength of their bilateral relationship.
In recent years, Kims' foreign policy has focused heavily on Russia. He sent combat troops and Munitions to Backrussias on a large -scale scale of Ukrainein's return for economic and military aid. Ata meets Kimin Beijing after the parade, Putin praised the bravery of North Korean soldiers in the fighting.
But the experts say that Kim would feel the need to prepare for the possible end of the Russian-Ukraine war.
Kim, during her first visit to China in six years, brought her young daughter, adding to speculation that she was initiated as the next chief of the country.
On Wednesday, he joined 26 foreign leaders who saw the parade mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the first time that Kim had joined an event with a large group of world leaders since its entry into office at the end of 2011.
During his meeting with XI, Kim praised the friendly feelings between North Korea and China, which he promised would persist, whatever the way the international situation changes.
Kim said North Korea was ready to stimulate exchanges with China at all levels and deepen mutually beneficial economic and commercial cooperation, according to CCTV.
The economy of North Korea suffers under the heavy. Sanctioned to the development of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang. Some observers say that Kims Trip could also be intended to increase the lever effect of potential talks with American president Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his hopes to resume diplomacy between the two countries.
It is believed that China wants its neighbor to return to negotiation and renounce its development of nuclear weapons.
The most recent links in North Korea with Russia have raised some concern in Beijing, which has long been the most important ally in Pyongyang.
The joint appearance of Kim, Xi and Putin during the parade has speculation for a joint effort to repel American pressure on their three countries. Trump said so much in an article on social networks, telling Xi to give Putin and Kim his warmest while you conspire against the United States of America.
Putin rejected this idea at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that no one expressed something negative on the Trump administration during his trip to China.
The President of the United States is not a sense of humor, he said.
Although China, North Korea and Russia are involved in separate confrontations with the United States, they have not formed a clear three-way alliance so far.
Zhu Feng, the dean of the Nanjing University School of International Relations, said that disintegrating with North Korea would damage the Chinese image, because the first is the most closed and authoritarian country in the world.
It should not be interpreted too much that Chinese-Korea-Russia relations would be strengthening, he said.
Mistreanu reported to Taipei, Taiwan. Hyung-Jin Kim contributed to this Seoul, South Korea report.
|
