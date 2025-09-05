Pakistan: The nephew of Imran Khan, Shershah Khan, obtains a deposit in the case of the riots of May 9





Lahore [Pakistan]September 5 (Ani): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted Thursday a bonding to the nephew of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, Shershah Khan, in a case linked to May 9, 2023, reported Dawn.

Shershah, son of Imran's sister, Aleema Khan, was arrested by Lahore police on August 22 outside her home. He was placed in pre -trial detention of five days and sent later to prison for 14 days on August 28, added Dawn.

Development occurs one day after the Shershah triathlete brother Shahrez Khan also obtained a deposit in a similar case. Shahrez was arrested on August 21, presented to the police for eight days, then released on bail from Kot Lakpat prison, Dawn reported.

During the hearing on Thursday, lawyer Rana Mudassar Umer, representing Shershah, argued that the accusation had not yet presented the case file.

“No one knows when the trial begins. Consequently, the suspect cannot be maintained in prison for an unlimited period,” said Umer in court, saying that no evidence had been produced against his client.

“The suspect was not involved in any riot,” he added. “Someone cannot be involved [in a case] Just on the basis of identification by a suspect of him. “”

Stressing that Shershah was arrested 28 months after the incidents of May 9, Umer said that “vindictive measures are taken due to the participation of the family of the founder of the PTI”.

He also said that the cane would have recovered from Shershah had been “planted” and cited Dr. Yasmin Rashid de PTI by ATC on the basis of the Co-Suspect declaration.

Subsequently, ATC judge, Manzer Ali Gill approved the post-arrest deposit of Shershah against a deposit of 100,000 rupees and ordered his release, if it is not required in another case, Dawn reported.

Umer, on X, described the surety as a “teamwork result” of lawyers, while the lawyer for Shershah, lawyer Taimur Malik, confirmed the approval of the platform.

Referring to the surety of the two brothers, their cousin Qasim Zaman Khan said: “These arrests were only political victimization”.

The Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had previously expressed their concern in the face of arrests, the first calling it “hunt for political witches”.

However, the Minister of State in the Interior Tallal Chaudhry defended the arrests, saying that they could not be rejected as “false, made [or] Politically motivated, “Dawn reported.

On May 9, 2023, supporters of the PTI organized violent demonstrations across Pakistan, vandalizing military facilities, the buildings belonging to the State and attacking the residence of the Lahore Corps commander after the arrest of Imran Khan.

The state then launched a repression against the PTI, stopping thousands of demonstrators and the best party leaders.

Several PTI figures have recently been convicted in cases related to the riot and disqualified from parliamentary roles, added Dawn. (Ani)

