



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, plans to sign an executive decree to rename the sharing of Defenseas The Ministry of War, his last efforts to project an image of tenacity for the American soldiers.

The Republican President cannot officially change the name without legislation, which his administration would ask for the congress. In the meantime, Trump will authorize the Pentagon to use secondary titles ”so that the department can pass its original name.

Watch: Senator King says to HegSeth restoring Confederate names in military bases is an “insult”

The plans were disclosed by an official of the White House, who asked for anonymity before the publication of the public and detailed in an information sheet of the White House.

The Ministry of War was created in 1789, the same year that the American Constitution entered into force. He was renamed by law in 1947, two years after the end of the Second World War.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegsethposted Department of War on social media after the executive decree was initially reported by Fox News.

Trump and Hegseth have long talked about changing the name, and Hegseth even created a survey on social networks on the subject in March.

Since then, he hinted that his title as a defense secretary may not be permanent during several public events, including a speech in Fort Benning, Georgia, Thursday. He told an auditorium full of soldiers that it could be a slightly different title tomorrow.

In August, Trump told journalists that everyone loved we had an incredible story of victory when it was the Ministry of War. Then we changed it in the Ministry of Defense.

When faced with the possibility that the name change requires a congress act, Trump told journalists who were going to do so.

I'm sure the congress will go if we need it, he added.

This decision is only the last of a long line of cultural changes that Hegseth has brought to the Pentagon since its entry into office at the start of the year.

At the start of his mandate, Hegseth pushed strongly to eliminate what he considered the impacts of awakened culture on the military by saying not only the programs of the Ministry of Diversity, but also the libraries and the websites of equipment deemed divisors.

The result was the withdrawal and examination of the hundreds of books in military academies, which ended up including change on the holocaust and a Mayan Angelou memory.

I think that the president and the secretary were very clear on this subject that anyone who said to the Ministry of Defense that diversity is our strength is frankly, incorrect, said the spokesman for the Pentagon, Sean Parnell, to journalists in March.

Hegseth also presided over the abolition of all the soldiers' transgender troops following a Trump decree by a process that some have described as auhumanization or open cruelty.

We are not going anywhere.

