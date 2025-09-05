



It was announced that Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson dowed outside the parliament chambers for the affection of Nadine Dorries. The news comes after the former conservative minister Nadine Dorries defeated the reform, leading a furious Boris Johnson to challenge combat one by one. She looked at me once with these loving eyes, said Boris Johnson, grabbing a 16th century rape. Mr. Farage dishonored me and as such, he will meet his manufacturer at dawn outside the houses of the Parliament. If he refuses, he will be paved, with feathers and publicly shameful, never to look at the path of my dear Nadine. This betrayal is simply too much to bear. I will cry this loss for the rest of my days, because no other Minister of Health has filled me with such a passion. I tried to serenade his window with the delicate sounds of my violin, but alas, his curtains did not split. Unfortunately, I had no other options. I will defeat Mr. Farage and win back it. My rapier shouts for Mr. Farage when my heart screams for the hand of Miss Dorries. I will see you in the first light, Nigel. Your humiliation will fall into history!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsthump.com/2025/09/05/nigel-farage-and-boris-johnson-to-duel-at-dawn-for-nadine-dorries-affection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

