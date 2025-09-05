



You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump maintained himself to the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert Kennedy Jr. after having faced an intense grilled of senators at Capitol Hill on Thursday, telling journalists: “I like the fact that he is different”.

While speaking with the press during his dinner with leaders in the technological industry at the White House, Trump was asked about the audience.

“Mr. President, Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La.,” Said, “we refuse people's vaccines.” Do you fully trust RFK Jr.? “Asked a journalist.

Trump noted that he “had not been able to watch the audiences today”, but spoke a lot about Kennedy, saying: “He is a very good person.

RFK JR. Invoke words from Democrats to defend the reshuffle of the CDC supported by Trump at the Senate hearing

President Donald Trump showed his support for HHS secretary, Robert Kennedy Jr. on Thursday. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, included via Getty Images and Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

“It means very well. And it has little different ideas. I guarantee a lot of people at this table like RFK Jr., and I do it, but it has a different catch, and we want to listen to all these catch,” said the president.

“But I heard that he had succeeded very well today,” added Trump. “It is not your standard speech. I would say that, and it has to do with medical vaccines and vaccines. But if you look at what is going on in the world with health and look at this country also with regard to health, I like the fact that it is different.”

While testifying to the Senate of Finance Committee, Kennedy faced intense criticisms from Democratic Senators, notably Senator Ron Wyden, D-ear., Who accused Kennedy of having put children in the way of “damage” with his policies.

Wyden pressed Kennedy at the hearing, saying that he thought Kennedy had no “regrets” about a “fundamentally cruel” program.

RFK JR. Defends the dismissal Spree on CDC, promises a new blood to the agency

The secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy, defended mass dismissals to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a hearing of the Senate finance committee on September 4, 2025 (Wi McNamee / Getty Images)

“It is a question that children are endangered by reckless and repeated decisions to remove scientists and doctors and allow conspiracy theories to dictate the health policy of this country,” Wyden said at the end of his interrogation.

“I do not see any evidence that you have regrets about everything you have done or plans to change it. And my last comment is, I hope you tell the American people how many deaths for avoidable children are an acceptable sacrifice to adopt an agenda which, I think, is fundamentally cruel and defy common sense.”

Kennedy has noted by noting decades of Wydens in office while the rates of chronic diseases have increased significantly.

“Senator, you sit on this chair how long? Twenty, 25 years, while our children's chronic disease went to 76%. And you haven't said anything.

“You have never asked the question of why it happens. Why does this happen? Today, for the first time in 20 years, we learned that infant mortality has increased in our country. It is not because I came here. It is because of what happened during the Biden administration that we are going to finish.”

Trump Health Agenda Sparks Revolt: 3 West Coast Governors Form Vaccine Alliance

Vice-president JD Vance also came to the defense of Kennedy, saying to the senators: “You are full of s —.” (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Vice-president JD Vance also came to Kennedys in defense on Thursday, saying that the senators who toasted him are “full of s — and everyone knows it”.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

“When I see all these senators trying to make conferences and Gotcha Bobby Kennedy today, all that I can think is: you all support hormonal therapies out of AMM, not tested and irreversible for children, mutilate our children and enrich Big Pharma,” wrote Vance in a x post. “You are full of s — and everyone knows it.”

Kennedy republished the vice-president, writing: “Thank you @jdvance. You put your finger outright on the pre-eminent problem.”

Kennedy's testimony occurred one day after more than 1,000 current and former HHS employees signed a letter calling for his resignation on Wednesday. Senator Bernie Sanders, i-vt., Also called for his resignation.

Alexandra Koch of Fox News Digital, Jasmine Baehr and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a political writer for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-stands-rfk-jr-after-heated-senate-hearing-i-like-fact-hes-different The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos