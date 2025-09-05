Politics
Ojol's Business Man's Nadiem journey, Minister, to become a suspect
Jakarta –
Nadiem Makarim, was appointed suspect in the alleged case of providing laptops Chromebook which have constantly been the subject of a survey by the Office of the Attorney General (there is). He is known, Nadim is a former CEO and founder of the Gojek Online Motorcycle Taxi Transportation Service Company.
In addition to having been CEO of Gojek, he was also Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Minister of Education and Ristek Culture) in the era of the management of Joko Widodo. The following is the profile of Naiem, a former minister and businessman who was appointed suspect.
Notes determineNadiem was born from a respected family. His father, Nono Anwar Makarim, is an eminent activist and lawyer for Minang and of Arab origin. Since childhood, he used to be picked up by a private car.
Naiem also took prestigious education abroad. He recorded a chance to go to school in Singapore and New York. Then he entered Brown University in the United States. He also continued his third cycle studies at the Harvard Business School and won the master's degree in business administration.
When he returned to Indonesia, Naiem worked as a consultant before establishing a Gojek. He pretended once to appreciate the use of a motorcycle taxi service to penetrate Jakarta traffic jam. Then he founded the Gojek application in early 2015.
According to him, Gojek aims to encourage changes so that the processing sector of the informal sector such as a motorcycle taxi so that those who worked on small work with an uncertain income can operate professionally with better income.
The pioneer company built by Naiem has turned into Decacorn, a nickname for startups that have an assessment of more than 10 billion US dollars. Gojek’s success made Nadiem would be one of the richest people on the basis of the Globe Asia report in the middle of last year, with a total asset of US $ 100 million.
Then in April 2021, Nadim was officially inaugurated by President Jokowi as Minister of Education and Culture to replace Bambang Brodjonegoro. Nadiem was appointed minister for the second age of Jokowi management. Nadiem was recorded as the Minister of Education and Culture of Ristek from April 28, 2021 to October 20, 2024.
Appointed as a suspect
Quoting from Detiknews, Kapuspenkum, Anang Pourtriatna, announced a new suspect in the case of alleged corruption of purchase of laptops Chromebook. This new suspect is Nadiem Makarim.
“Has established a new suspect with the initials Nam,” said Anang at a press conference at the Office of the Attorney General, quoted from Detik NewsThursday (9/9/2025).
While the director of the investigation (Dirdik) Jampidsus, Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo, explained that the suspect's determination was based on the investigation into several evidence. Investigators also examined various witnesses, including expert witnesses.
We know that Nadim was examined twice in the case. Nadiem was examined for the first time last Monday (6/23), which lasted approximately 12 hours. Then Nadim was again examined Tuesday (7/15) for about 9 hours.
So today is Nadim's third exam. Naiem has also been prevented abroad for the next 6 months since June 19, 2025.
“Based on the examination and evidence of the testimony of expert witnesses, the instructions and the letters and the evidence which had been received or obtained by the Jampidsus investigation team today made a suspect with the initials NAM as Minister of Research and Cultural Education technology for the period 2019-2024,” he said.
Discover the video 'Nadim Makarim become a case of corruption of corruption!':
(RRD / RRD)
|
