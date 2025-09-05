Beijing When Chinese chief Xi Jinping organized his first parade to mark the anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in 2015, he placed his two predecessors by his side with a demonstration of respect and continuity of leadership.

Ten years later and eliminated the domestic opposition while he serves an unprecedented third term as president, Mr. XI was flanked on September 3

During the 80th anniversary parade

By Russias Vladimir Putin and North Korea Kim Jong Un.

The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were interspersed among the foreign guests.

The parade followed the top of Mr. Xis high -level with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in

A weekend meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin,

And Chinese leaders rare the visit to Tibet in August.

This display of diplomatic influence, endurance and geopolitical ambition has helped to repress concerns among certain observers of China concerning the vitality of 72 -year -old presidents, linked to sporadic absences and so far unknown succession plans. He also helped to divert national attention from the slowdown in growth, according to experts.

Longevity was in the minds of the leaders while they were heading towards the Rostre at Péjings Tiananmen Square, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin were taken in a moment of hot micro to discuss organ transplants and the possibility that humans can live up to 150 years.

This week of triumphant diplomacy for XI shows that he remains completely in charge of elite policy of the Communist Party, said Neil Thomas of the Asia company, a group of reflection based in New York.

Unable to obtain the same legitimacy of economic growth as his predecessors, Xi turned to nationalism to try to compensate for this, said Thomas.

It is a way to divert the attention of economic challenges and make its citizens proud to be Chinese, even if it is more difficult to feel this daily experiences of unemployment, the drop in prices for housing and stagnant wages.

Mr. XI underlined his image of Elder Statesman with fashion choices: a gray suit in the style of those worn by Mao Zedong, corresponding to his graying hair, unlike the black costumes of his counterparts and his own black outfit of a decade earlier.

His n ° 2, Prime Minister Li Qiang, whose role decreased at home, was accused of relatively minor meetings of Malaysia and Uzbekistan leaders. High -level commitments with Mr. Kim, Mr. Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and several others fell to Mr. Cai Qi, who heads the central secretariat of the parties, responsible for his sprawling administration.

In response to a request for comments from Reuters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas has referred to the transcriptions of the press conference linked to recent diplomatic events, presenting Chinese partnerships with developing countries and the positioning of Beijing as engaged in peaceful development and international cooperation.

Many countries that sent their leaders to China last week were affected by US President Donald Trumps Prices tariffs in 2025, including India, which remains a major Russian oil buyer, struck by sanctions against the invasion of Mr. Poutines de Ukraine.

In one of the most memorable moments of the Rafale of diplomatic meetings, Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin approached to discuss with Mr. XI while holding his hand, stressing the personal tensions between Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi, as well as Washingt tones to draw Historically Unspeciora to counter Russia and China.

In the end, one of the main motor factors of the SOLIDARITY SCO Show was American policy, said Pay, director of the strategic consulting company Trivium China.

Trump, who described the beautiful and very impressive military parade, made a barbed-up position on social networks saying that China was working with Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim to conspire against the United States of America.

The Kremlin replied that they did not plot and suggested that Mr. Trumps' remarks were ironic.

Analysts claim that Mr. Xis Whirlwind of Activity underlines the ambition of Chinas to present himself as a reliable partner of developing countries on the world scene, offering advantages such as investment opportunities and even a new development bank, a major step for the OCS, which has been considerably widened in recent decades to also include India, Pakistan and Iran.

The Chinal message as an alternative more reliable and stable in the United States resonates with large expanses from the world, especially in Asia, which considers the United States as an increasingly bellicose force in global affairs, said Eric Olender, editor-in-chief of the South Chinese Global Project, a research agency.

Many developing countries and average states can always be a little ambivalent on what Chinas offering with its new governance and development initiatives, but at least what China is talking about is turned forward, which is crucial for economies with large populations of young people who are looking for better job opportunities, said Olander.

Mr. XI is confronted with considerable challenges in the management of this great coalition often fractive when he looks at a fourth potential mandate in 2027 to further consolidate his heritage as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao.

The Chinese foreign policy positions rooted, including territorial disputes and industrial subsidies that have flooded the foreign export markets of cheap exports, are likely to remain points of friction, according to experts, while the deep distrust of China will not dissipate due to a brief meeting.

It is not necessarily a change of large scale to an international order more led by China, said Thomas. Reuters