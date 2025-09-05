The North Korean leader Kim Jong One told Chinese President Xi Jinping that North Korea would support China to protect its sovereignty, its territory and its development interests, because the pair met just a day after an unprecedented demonstration of unity with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

The bilateral meeting between Xi and Kim Thursday came when Russia also praised North Korea supporting its war in Ukraine, continuing the public posting of close relations between Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow after their meeting on Wednesday parade military in the capital Chinas to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Recommended stories List of 3 elementslist

In an article published on Friday by North Korea in Korea, the Korean central press agency (KCNA), Kim would have said that no matter how the international situation changes, the feeling of friendship cannot change between Pyongyang and Beijing.

RPRC [Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea] According to the People's Republic of China, the stand and efforts of the Communist Party and the Government of the People's Republic of the Communist Party and the Government of the People's Republic and the Development of the State, said Kim said Kim said Kim said Kim said after meeting the sovereign.

Xi would also have told Kim that China and North Korea are good neighbors, good friends and good comrades who share a destiny, and he was willing to defend, consolidate and develop relations with countries, “said Kcna.

KCNA also confirmed that Kim had left Beijing on Thursday, concluding her first trip outside North Korea since meeting Putin in Russia in 2023.

Heads of the high -level Chinese Communist Party, including Cai Qi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, attended a sending ceremony for Kim, according to KCNA.

During the Wednesday military parade in Beijing in which the Peoples' Liberation Army posted its latest generation of stealthy fighters, tanks and ballistic missiles in the midst of a very choreographed cast of thousands of Chinese hailed the victory of China 80 years ago on Japanese aggression in the world anti-fascist war.

Putin and Kim were among the 26 world leaders, mostly non -Western, with the couple with XI for two and a half hours on the margins in an unprecedented demonstration of unit. The trio discussed long -term cooperation plans, according to KCNA.

Putin and Kim also met before the parade, the two leaders praising the deepening military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Apparently shaken by Reunion, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, addressed Xi in an article on his Truth social platform, saying: please give my warmest cordially to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America.

A Kremlin assistant rejected Trumps' remarks, saying that no one even had their thoughts.

After the meeting, Putin also sent Kim a message of congratulations for the day of the North Korea Foundation, in which he praised Pyongyang's support for the Moscow military campaign in Ukraine.

Your fight requires heroic involvement in the release of the Kursk territories of the invaders is a symbol distinct from friendship and mutual aid between Russia and North Korea, the Poutines message read, according to KCNA.

I am convinced that we will continue to work together to consolidate the complete strategic partnership between our two countries, added Putin.

North Korea has sent thousands of soldiers controversial to fight a Russian region briefly occupied by Ukraine in Kursk and also provided artillery and missile ammunition to support Moscow in its war against kyiv.

During their meeting in Beijing, Kim would also have told Putin that his country would fully support the army of Russia as a fraternal duty, Kcna previously reported.