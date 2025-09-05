Imran Khan refused the offer to go abroad, says Sister Aleema – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the president, Imran Khan, refused the offer to go abroad by cutting a prison sentence, says his sister Aleema Khan.

In a press release, shared by the PTI on its social media platforms, Aleema said that Imran had the opportunity to go abroad on August 4, but he refused it, declaring that I am in prison for a goal.

On the contrary, Nawaz Sharif had started to cry after staying in prison for four days, she said, making a comparison between the two former prisoners in prison.

She argued that if you have a more important goal, it is easy for you to serve a prison sentence, but it can be difficult if it is for theft or theft.

May 9 Romings: SC approves the surety for Imran Khan in eight cases

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023, facing accusations of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also judged separately for accusations linked to the riots of May 9.

The government accused it as well as other PTI leaders of having prompted on May 9, 2023, demonstrations, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army seat in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former Prime Minister denies reprehensible acts and says that all cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

An UN working group said last year, quoted by Reuters, that former Prime Minister Imrans Detention had violated international law.

Speaking of the vigilance of the PTI leaders incarcerated to manage the affairs of the prison party, said Aleema in a small meeting at 20 minutes, Imran gives orders to his party.

By rejecting the reports of any agreement in the implementation, Aleema said that despite Imrans repeatedly to repeat his position, some people said that an agreement was concluded.

Advocacy to the training of the Board of Directors to examine the IKS condition filed by Aleema

Tons of times, they offered him to release him from the prison, since he left the country, he replied that he was not there for his personal sake, but it was for the country, for the rule of law and the constitution, she stressed.

If someone stayed in prison for two years to conclude an agreement, that he could conclude the very first day, she wondered, adding that he had had the offer to leave the country on August 4.

She said her brother did not do it for power, but for her country. We are proud of him and we stick behind him, she said.

Commenting on the freedom of her eldest son Shahrez Khan in prison, she said that she was told that the two sons may be released, but only one was.

Perger for the innocence of her two sons, she said that her younger son Shershah Khan was abroad (when the May 9 incidents occurred), while Shahrez was a businessman and an athlete.

Me, my children, my sisters, their children, the whole family are all ready to be arrested and imprisoned, but we will not bow, he maintained.

