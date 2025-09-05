Politics
The allies of Nigel Farage say that “ The Boris Johnson died intrigue after the deluge of the conservative defection to reform the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson's return plot is now anything but “impossible” after a wave of former loyalists jumped Ship to Reform UK, Nigel Farage Allies.
Johnson, who repeatedly refused to exclude a second bite in the higher post, lost another loyal ally yesterday when the former secretary of culture Nadine Dorries confirmed that she had crossed the soil.
The former Prime Minister now appears outside Lockstep with his closest supporters, leaving him with an even closer path in any attempt to return as leader of the Conservative Party.
Ms. Dorries, whose intrigue has documented the fall of the former Prime Minister, now joined veterans in the leadership campaign of Mr. Johnson in 2019 in the ranks of the reform.
Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Sir Jake Berry and Ross Thomson all played decisive roles in Mr. Johnson's leadership in 2019, Adam Holloway was later her assistant government whip.
However, the reformist initiates of the United Kingdom now seem to believe that the flood of conservative defections canceled the hopes of Mr. Johnson's return.
“The days of Boris Johnson are over, the days of Nigel Farage are there to stay,” a conservative defect in GB News said.
A former Mr. Johnson admitted: “It is impossible for Boris to come back, not only because of his in power file, but because he has no friends in the rump that remains of the parliamentary conservative party, which is so titled, dripping and wet that it is no longer a right party.”
Latest Stories in the United Kingdom Reforms:
Nadine Dorries was a faithful supporter of Boris Johnson throughout her stay in Parliament
|
Pennsylvania
“Boris' return is dead,” added a third source.
GB News revealed that allies urged Mr. Johnson to consider a return to front line policy in February.
The popular chain later revealed that the reformist initiates of the United Kingdom were convinced, all path to Mr. Johnson had been almost blocked by the rapid growth of the M. Farage campaign machine and two-digit tracks in opinion polls.
However, Mr. Johnson's potential performance spectrum continues to raise eyebrows, in particular with the support of Kemi Badenoch falling at 15%.
Last on Boris Johnson:
The head of the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, welcomed Nadine Dorries last night after her defection
|
Pennsylvania
Addressing GB News last week, Johnson stressed that Reform UK was ringing near zero percent when he was Prime Minister.
Johnson also reiterated with challenge that he thought that the Conservatives would have won the 2024 general elections if he had not been ousted from No10 in a cabinet of cabinet in the summer of 2022.
Despite several former allies who go to Reform UK, the loyalist supporters of the Minister of the former minister urge Mr. Johnson.
I would not include anything with Boris, “said a former cabinet minister at GB News.
The other ex-Tory deputies who joined Reform UK: Lee Anderson, Lucy Allan, Mark Reckles
|
PA / Getty / Parliament
A Top Tory added: “I don't think it means it's over for Boris. Nadine has just personally missed the road with the conservative party.”
However, following the catastrophic result of the Conservative Party in the 2024 general elections, Mr. Johnson's weak way has become even narrower.
A large number of longtime allies of Mr. Johnson have left the House of Commons before the opening of the surveys, including the former Minister of Asia Nigel Adams.
And with much now lacking in reforming the United Kingdom, the former Prime Minister loses the essential pedestrians necessary to start a return.
Nigel Farage said that Reform UK will not accept all the ex-amps wishing to join
|
Pennsylvania
Mr. Farage Allies also believe that Mr. Johnson's treatment of the migrant crisis has inflicted irreparable damage to all hopes of distant return.
“His failures on immigration are such an electoral toxin that even his faithful foot soldiers are abandoning him now,” a friend of the British reform chief in GB News said.
“It is a worthy condemnation of Johnson, that those who have already cried on his behalf now turn his back on him and the policy of betrayal that he will forever embody.”
Despite the potential blow to the hopes back of Mr. Johnson, Mr. Farage was warned not to accept an infinite number of ex-Tory deputies.
Nadine Dorries is the 12th former Conservative MP to join Reform UK
|Pennsylvania
Last month, GB News revealed that more former conservative deputies planned to skip the ship after the CCHQ tightened its application rules and wrote a “idiot”, “terrible”, “without tact” and “offensive” letter to those who plan to reapplicate to challenge in the next general elections.
The initiates of Reform UK rejected the idea that Mr. Farage would recruit the support of “Tories Deadbeat” and stressed “very few conservative or past deputies which would be really welcome”.
However, a Top Tory rejected the defection of dorries last night, saying to GB News: “Nadine is nobody”.
A spokesperson for the Labor Party added: Nadine Dorries says that the conservative party is dead – as one of the people who helped kill him, she should know
Nigel Farage is preparing to approach the annual conference of Reform UK in Birmingham
|
Pennsylvania
Although he was dismissed by his former rivals, Ms. Dorries described her defection as a “scary” process.
The former MEP of Bedfordshire told Daily Mail: my decision to leave the party I served for more than 30 years is perhaps the most difficult I have ever had to do, and I needed 12 agonizing months to reach.
Ms. Dorries added: “The Conservative Party cannot win the next elections. It suppresses the prime ministers victorious of the elections and replaces them with failures.
Welcome to Ms. Dorries to the reform of the United Kingdom, Mr. Farage said: she is an extremely prosperous politician, author and columnist and will be a big boost to our campaign to win the next general elections.
GB News approached Mr. Johnson to comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/nigel-farage-boris-johnson-reform-uk-conservative-party
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American technology managers cannot praise Trump to stop
- Afghanistan shook a fourth earthquake in 24 hours, reaching 5.4 tremors
- Firefighting The Squad V1.0.44.0 Free Download
- Egg thrown to Aleema Khan outside Adiala prison during the media discussions
- Donald Trump responds to the abysmal report of jobs
- PM Narendra Modi likely to visit the United States to examine the situation
- A flashback of the program to share the charge of the 1998 crisis, Pandemi, in the Prabowo era
- British leader Starmer resigns and checks the government.
- Cralls of employment growth: the American economy has only added 22,000 jobs in August and unemployment has reached the highest level since 2021
- 3 burning questions about Alabama football on the way to Ulm Game
- Giorgio Armani is killed by Italian fashion designer at the age of 91
- New Orders from Washington State DOH Reconfirms Access to Covid-19 Vaccine