Boris Johnson's return plot is now anything but “impossible” after a wave of former loyalists jumped Ship to Reform UK, Nigel Farage Allies.

Johnson, who repeatedly refused to exclude a second bite in the higher post, lost another loyal ally yesterday when the former secretary of culture Nadine Dorries confirmed that she had crossed the soil.

The former Prime Minister now appears outside Lockstep with his closest supporters, leaving him with an even closer path in any attempt to return as leader of the Conservative Party. Ms. Dorries, whose intrigue has documented the fall of the former Prime Minister, now joined veterans in the leadership campaign of Mr. Johnson in 2019 in the ranks of the reform.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Sir Jake Berry and Ross Thomson all played decisive roles in Mr. Johnson's leadership in 2019, Adam Holloway was later her assistant government whip. However, the reformist initiates of the United Kingdom now seem to believe that the flood of conservative defections canceled the hopes of Mr. Johnson's return. “The days of Boris Johnson are over, the days of Nigel Farage are there to stay,” a conservative defect in GB News said. A former Mr. Johnson admitted: “It is impossible for Boris to come back, not only because of his in power file, but because he has no friends in the rump that remains of the parliamentary conservative party, which is so titled, dripping and wet that it is no longer a right party.” Latest Stories in the United Kingdom Reforms:

Nadine Dorries was a faithful supporter of Boris Johnson throughout her stay in Parliament | Pennsylvania

“Boris' return is dead,” added a third source. GB News revealed that allies urged Mr. Johnson to consider a return to front line policy in February. The popular chain later revealed that the reformist initiates of the United Kingdom were convinced, all path to Mr. Johnson had been almost blocked by the rapid growth of the M. Farage campaign machine and two-digit tracks in opinion polls. However, Mr. Johnson's potential performance spectrum continues to raise eyebrows, in particular with the support of Kemi Badenoch falling at 15%. Last on Boris Johnson:



The head of the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, welcomed Nadine Dorries last night after her defection | Pennsylvania

Addressing GB News last week, Johnson stressed that Reform UK was ringing near zero percent when he was Prime Minister. Johnson also reiterated with challenge that he thought that the Conservatives would have won the 2024 general elections if he had not been ousted from No10 in a cabinet of cabinet in the summer of 2022. Despite several former allies who go to Reform UK, the loyalist supporters of the Minister of the former minister urge Mr. Johnson. I would not include anything with Boris, “said a former cabinet minister at GB News.

The other ex-Tory deputies who joined Reform UK: Lee Anderson, Lucy Allan, Mark Reckles | PA / Getty / Parliament

A Top Tory added: “I don't think it means it's over for Boris. Nadine has just personally missed the road with the conservative party.” However, following the catastrophic result of the Conservative Party in the 2024 general elections, Mr. Johnson's weak way has become even narrower. A large number of longtime allies of Mr. Johnson have left the House of Commons before the opening of the surveys, including the former Minister of Asia Nigel Adams. And with much now lacking in reforming the United Kingdom, the former Prime Minister loses the essential pedestrians necessary to start a return.

Nigel Farage said that Reform UK will not accept all the ex-amps wishing to join | Pennsylvania

Mr. Farage Allies also believe that Mr. Johnson's treatment of the migrant crisis has inflicted irreparable damage to all hopes of distant return. “His failures on immigration are such an electoral toxin that even his faithful foot soldiers are abandoning him now,” a friend of the British reform chief in GB News said. “It is a worthy condemnation of Johnson, that those who have already cried on his behalf now turn his back on him and the policy of betrayal that he will forever embody.” Despite the potential blow to the hopes back of Mr. Johnson, Mr. Farage was warned not to accept an infinite number of ex-Tory deputies.

Nadine Dorries is the 12th former Conservative MP to join Reform UK |

Last month, GB News revealed that more former conservative deputies planned to skip the ship after the CCHQ tightened its application rules and wrote a “idiot”, “terrible”, “without tact” and “offensive” letter to those who plan to reapplicate to challenge in the next general elections. The initiates of Reform UK rejected the idea that Mr. Farage would recruit the support of “Tories Deadbeat” and stressed “very few conservative or past deputies which would be really welcome”. However, a Top Tory rejected the defection of dorries last night, saying to GB News: “Nadine is nobody”. A spokesperson for the Labor Party added: Nadine Dorries says that the conservative party is dead – as one of the people who helped kill him, she should know

Nigel Farage is preparing to approach the annual conference of Reform UK in Birmingham | Pennsylvania