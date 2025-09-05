



The former Minister of Education and Culture of Jakarta, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, is currently faced with the greatest fall in his political career and his affairs after being arrested by prosecutors for allegations of corruption of billions of laptops from Rupiah. Naiem, 41, formerly known as a technological figure and founder of Goek, was arrested Thursday at the Jakarta Attorney General's Office, ending his image of an icon of digital transformation of the country. He presented Gojek in 2010 when the digital infrastructure of Indonesia was still limited. With the support of international investors, the company quickly developed to decragor more than $ 10 billion (around 42.3 billion RM) in 2019. The success attracted the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who appointed him Minister of Education and Culture in 2019, before the portfolio of his ministry developed in 2021 to include research and technology. As a minister, Nadim introduced an independent study program that emphasized creativity, the interest of students and flexible learning, including digital classes. He also abolished national exams and secondary school trends. However, the reform was criticized for having been considered the academic discipline under saved, expanding the technological gap between urban and rural schools and burden unpaid teachers. Under the Administration of President Prabowo Suubianto, prosecutors opened an investigation into the supply program of 1.2 million chromebook of 9.3 billions of rupees (600 million US dollars / 2.697 billion RM) carried out between 2020 and 2022 when Nadim directed the ministry. Most of these devices cannot be used inside due to the lack of stable Internet access, resulting in the estimated loss of the country of approximately 2 billions of rupees (130 million US dollars / 580 million RM). According to the director of corruption surveys in the chambers of the Attorney General, Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo, Google had offered chromebooks earlier, but was rejected after the failure of the 2019 trial in rural areas. However, Nadim continues to invite Google to participate in the computers' supply program from his ministry. After three times called to testify, Nadim was finally appointed suspect and was arrested on September 4, 2025. His photo wore a pink prisoner vest and raped him to Indonesian social media. Born in Singapore in 1984, Nadim is the youngest of the famous lawyer for Nono Anwar Makarim. He finished a school at the United World College in Southeast Asia before continuing the study in Brown University, London School of Economics, then obtained an MBA at the Harvard Business School. Before establishing an objective, he worked at McKinsey & Company, as a co-founder of Zalora Indonesia and responsible for innovation in my digital payment company. Now, a founder of a successful startup and a young Jokowi cabinet reformist, Nadim faces a dark future as a suspect in high level corruption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sinarharian.com.my/article/746674/global/dari-pengasas-gojek-ke-menteri-reformasi-nadiem-makarim-kini-jadi-suspek-rasuah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos