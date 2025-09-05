Rapid railway fingerprints





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project has left a bomb in financial time. Finding a way to defuse it is almost impossible. SInce the start, simple commercial calculations have shown that the Whoosh The high -speed rail service will never break, but only a profit. Last year, with monthly RP133 billion revenues, the Indonesian railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) had to cover the operational costs of Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) and reimburse RP179 billion billion project debts. This interest in debt comes from the investment to build the rapid rail link totaling 116 billions, including 76% from China Development Bank. According to Danantara, Kai's parent company, Whoosh's revenues will not be able to repay the debt before 2061, when the project of the project with China ends. The problem is that if this is authorized to continue, Whoosh's debt will become a time bomb for the state -owned company. Not only will collapse, but Kai could go bankrupt even earlier. Kai is a state company that has managed to improve transport services. Unlike other state companies, it is always profitable. Whoosh's burden The high -speed train was predicted when President Joko Widodo expressed his desire to build it in 2016. At the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, a quick railway from Jakarta to Surabaya was designed by a Japanese consortium. Jokowi changed this in Jakarta-Bandung and selected a Chinese company to build it. The shorter road means less income for Kcic, which manages Whoosh. The promise of Jokowi that the rapid railway project will not overcome the finances of the state does not seem to have been held. Not only is it impossible, in fact, the design of the project contradicts the basic logic of the financing of public infrastructure. Everywhere else, infrastructure and public transport planning are still funded by the State. The private sector is only involved in the operation of the installation once the infrastructure is completed. But it's too late now. The rapid rail project is now active and has become a burden for everyone. What is necessary now is a way to prevent it from becoming a prolonged burden. One way would be to increase services, so the number of passengers reaches an economic level. Whoosh is not very popular because it is less practical to access it from the center of Bandung and Jakarta than other means of transport. From now on, the WHOOSH ticket price is between RP250,000 and 650,000 RP. These unontable prices are reasonable. But with the number of passengers still less than 250,000 per day – half of the ideal economic figure – which works at a loss. Due to high operational costs and the burden of fast rail debt, Kcic made a loss in the first half of this year only RP1.2 billion RP. This huge loss has reduced Kai's benefit. This could have an impact on train services on all lines. Negotiations with China, which has a 40% stake KCIC, to persuade her to share the responsibility for the undressing of this BOMB project is the best way to reduce the burden of debt. But these negotiations will not be easy because Whoosh makes a loss. China will certainly be reluctant to assume a greater part of the burden. Following Jokowi's actions, we are stuck in a Chinese Debt trap. If the state takes control of Whoosh's debt, he will steal Peter to pay Paul. The government should not take this easy outcome by removing fresh and even more expensive debt. Jokowi has created a dead end for any effort to repair the mess he left. Read the complete story in tempo English magazine

