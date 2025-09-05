



Facebook tweet e-mail link

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are again on the same wavelength.

The American and Russian presidents are now distinguishing Europe while Stasis envelops efforts to end the Ukraine War three weeks after their high -level but at low impact in Alaska.

Trump called on Europe to make more in a call with European leaders on Thursday, even if the only additional diplomatic activity to do with war comes from American transatlantic allies when they try to combat security guarantees to protect Ukraine after any peace agreement.

The last touch in the presidents An Ukrainian erratic diplomacy came one day after having told journalists that he had planned to speak again with Putin so that he could find what was going to do. He refused to say if Hed has signed serious direct sanctions on Russia if Putin continued to slow down his peace initiative after the Russian president has ignored the two -week repeated deadlines, the last of which expires on Friday. Whatever its decision, be happy, either unhappy. And if you were unhappy, you will see that things happen, Trump said in the oval office on Wednesday.

Trump spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday with other European leaders. The Ukrainian president later said that the conversation covered economic pressure on Russia and depriving the money machine of the Russia war.

But the message on the American side after the conversation defeated Europeans more than Russia.

Trump stressed that Europe must stop buying Russian oil which finances war while Russia received 1.1 billion sales of EU fuel in one year, said a White House official after the call. The president also stressed that European leaders were to exert economic pressure on China to finance the war efforts of Russia, said the official.

On the one hand, Trump is right. Given the serious threat of security that European nations perceive from Russia, it is strange that there are countries of the European Union which still buy Russian energy at a time when the West imposed sanctions to try to debilitate the economy of mosques on its illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, like many Trumps on war positions, its pressure on Europe contains illogical and even hypocritical elements. After all, he demanded that Europe take China for its Russian oil purchases when it is not ready to sanction Beijing itself. The United States is locked in commercial negotiations with the Chinese after the president sparked a trade war with high prices despite fairly unfavorable American cards. Trump seems to hate doing everything that will harm his chances of an agreement.

But his position on Europe reflects his treatment of another old friend, India, who fights under a 50% rate on his exports to the United States that Trump was justified by his Russian oil purchases. Its move broke a three -decades offer from successive Democratic and Republicans to keep India outside the orbit on the part of growing Asian Asian China.

The cost of his strategy was highlighted this week when Chinese President Xi Jinping offered the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda a jovial welcome at a high -friendly man. Modi, meanwhile, spent an hour at Poutins Limousine, in an echo of Russian leaders riding in the Trumps Beast armored car during their Alaska summit three weeks ago.

In any case, hiking pressure on Europe to facilitate its purchases of poutine oil is unlikely to be decisive. The continent has taken measures to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, war raged in Ukraine. Russia was once the largest oil supplier in the EU. But the Member States have since imposed a ban on exports of maritime oil and refined petroleum products. CNNS Lauren Kent reported last month that oil imports in Europe fell to $ 1.72 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $ 16.4 billion during the equivalent period in 2021.

Russia seeks to divide the United States and Europe

Russia, on the other hand, intensifies its classic strategy of trying to drive holds between NATO allies while it seeks to create room for its forces to put pressure on more gains on the east lines of Ukraine.

During his visit to China, Putin met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and accused the Europeans of having whipped hysteria on Moscow who planned to attack Europe. Any sensible person is perfectly aware that Russia has never had, has not had and will have no desire to attack anyone, said a Russian president whose forces entered Ukraine in 2014 and 2022.

In Alaska, Putin warned while he stood side by side with an American president who frequently criticized the allies of the Americas that Europe should not throw a key in the works of his diplomacy with Trump.

And earlier this week, the European Commission said that a plane bearing its first Ursula von der Leyen leader had been targeted with a scrambling of GPS navigation while landing in Bulgaria on Sunday and that Russia was suspected. Moscow has afflicted the complaint as false and a symptom of European paranoia.

In another scan in Europe this week, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, told journalists that Russia had found the idea of ​​any deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine in the event of an unacceptable peace contract. It was Moscow's last effort to increase a European push for a comfort force for Ukraine after the war.

There is also no sign of the meeting between Putin and Zelensky that the White House officials predicted with confidence would take place two weeks ago. Putin proposed to hold interviews in Moscow. But since it would be impossible for Zelensky to feel safe in such a place, it appeared as another example of obstruction.

Trump had once suggested that HED be involved as a third party in such talks, but he was returned to the Russian position that an individual should occur first. Ukraine allies fear that Putin orchestrate a confrontation at a bilateral meeting that he could then use to argue in Trump that Zelensky had sabotaged the process.

There was a glimmer of progress Thursday even if it is conditional to the long success of a Trump peace initiative which blocked before it really begins.

Following the call between Trump, Zelensky and the members of the coalition of the volunteer Ukrainian allies, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries had promised contributions to a potential peacekeeping force if a cease-fire agreement was finalized.

Macron said that, in parallel with the strengthening of the Ukraine Armed Forces and the deployment of European troops in Ukraine, the third component of Ukraine security guarantees should be an American security net. The United States has told the Allies that it was open to a limited role in the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine if a peace agreement is concluded with Russia.

At the end of another week of very little movement towards peace in Ukraine, it is not surprising, as reported by CNNS Alayna Treene, that Trump is frustrated.

But there are few signs where he had a great idea to break the logjam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/05/politics/trump-putin-russia-ukraine-war-zelensky-china-analysis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos