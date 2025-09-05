Kim China from Kim China in North Korea

The Chinese President of Beijing (AP) Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong promised mutual support and increased cooperation during the Beijing talks after a commemoration of the end of the Second World War, said state media.

XI and Kim, as well as the senior officials in their country, met in Beijing Great Hall of the People one day after Kim attended a Chinese military parade Alongside other foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim makes a rare journey outside North Korea.

XI underlined the traditional friendship between China and North Korea and is committed to consolidating and stimulating relations, according to a reading of their statements published Thursday by the Chinese state diffuser CCTV.

This position will not change, whatever the international situation evolves, Xi told Kim, according to CCTV.

North Korean North Korean central press press said on Friday that leaders had discussed the increase in high-level visits and contacts as well as strengthening strategic cooperation and the protection of common interests in international and regional affairs. He said Kim had left Beijing by his private train on Thursday evening after meeting with XI.

China has been the largest trading partner and aid provider in the North, although questions have been attributed as to the strength of their bilateral relationship.

In recent years, Kims' foreign policy has focused heavily on Russia. He sent combat troops and ammunition to come back Russia on a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in exchange for economic and military assistance. HAS A meeting with Kim In Beijing after the parade, Putin praised the bravery North Korean soldiers in fights.

But the experts say that Kim would feel the need to prepare for the possible end of the Russian-Ukraine war.

Kim, during his first visit to China in six years, brought her young daughterAdding to speculation that she is started as the next chief of the country.

On Wednesday, he joined 26 foreign leaders who saw the parade mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the first time that Kim had joined an event with a large group of world leaders since its entry into office at the end of 2011.

The economy of North Korea suffers under heavy American sanctions linked to the development of nuclear weapons Pyongyang. Some observers say that Kims Trip could also be intended to increase the lever effect of potential talks with American president Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his hopes to resume diplomacy between the two countries.

It is believed that China wants its neighbor to return to negotiation and renounce its development of nuclear weapons.

North Korea, more recent, closer ties to Russia have raised a certain concern to Beijing, which has long been the most important ally of Pyongyangs.

The joint appearance of Kim, XI and Putin in the parade triggered speculation About a joint effort to repel American pressure on their three countries. Trump said so much in an article on social networks, telling Xi to give Putin and Kim his warmest while you conspire against the United States of America.

Putin rejected this idea at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that no one expressed something negative on the Trump administration during his trip to China.

The President of the United States is not a sense of humor, he said.

Although China, North Korea and Russia are involved in separate confrontations with the United States, they have not formed a clear three-way alliance so far.

Zhu Feng, the dean of the Nanjing University School of International Relations, said that disintegrating with North Korea would damage the Chinese image, because the first is the most closed and authoritarian country in the world.

It should not be interpreted too much that Chinese-Korea-Russia relations would be strengthening, he said.

Mistreanu reported to Taipei, Taiwan. Hyung-Jin Kim contributed to this Seoul, South Korea report.