Politics
Authority for authority: Radicalization on the right is to blur the red political lines of the Conservatives | Andy Beckett
WHile British Rightwing Politics has never been a gentle pursuit, there is a long -standing supposition that its tone and its content have limits. Enoch Powells rivers from blood speech, Oswald's mosleys embrace fascism, Keith Josephs Speech 1974 Apparently in favor of eugenics: each of these transgressions has been punished and has become sadly famous.
According to believers in this country, political moderation, the traditional British right does not appeal manifest to prejudices, encourages political violence, form alliances with the extreme right or the defense of authoritarianism here or abroad. Unlike other democracies, such as Germany in between, our conservatism has always had red lines.
However, even if this reassuring image was correct in the past and it is open to the question these days, the British right seems to be on a much less careful path. On law and order, immigration, net zero, multiculturalism, press freedom, the British Empire, the administration of Donald Trumps, the European Convention on Human Rights, the condition of the British cities and the general state of the nation, the conservative figures and reforms of the United Kingdom regularly say inflammatory things, far from the supposed limits of responsible conservatism. This week, the president of the national council of police chiefs, Gavin Stephens, without naming specific politicians, took the unusual measure of the warning that those who have a management position should not sow the division.
A radicalization is underway on the right, encouraged by reactionaries excited in the media, the Thinktanks and the academic world, on a scale not seen since the mid -1970s feverish. What caused this transformation? And where does he lead?
A driver is despair. Not only the conservatives with frantic research of an escape from unpopularity; But deeper agitation and insecurity. Since the 2008 financial crisis, free market policies on which British right-wing policy has been based for half a century has lost a large part of their credibility, even for many conservatives, who realized that they were too socially disruptive. Brexit, privatization and austerity The rights The three other major projects have also been discredited. Thus, no longer trusting enough voters on the economy or the size and role of the State, the law turned to cultural wars, the decline of foreigners and the hyperbolic national decline. In July, during a reform press conference on crime, Nigel Farage said that Great Britain was nothing less than the collapse of society.
Meanwhile, the right to the right of the Conservatives is fueled by the frustration, anger and disorientation of being ejected from power for the first time since 1997. The fact that Keir Starmer, which many conservatives consider to be mediocre, will probably be based on the insult to a huge injury. For a conservative party who believes he has the right to govern, as disastrous his governing file, the interruptions of this ascendant are increasingly difficult to travel.
The contempt and indignation of the right -wing media towards relatively effective ministers such as Ed Miliband come from a place of similar law. The constant insinuations according to which such a center-left are a regular, but rarely dominant part of the governments of labor, are sinister and somehow illegitimate is another symptom of the growing extremism of rights: an intolerance to reforms which change Great Britain in a gradual way.
The reforms of radicalism are, on the surface, less bad mood. The party has been in UP for months, and keeps press and conferences away from the press and conferences that, with enormous promises, for example to expel hundreds of thousands of people, the product of confidence of confidence as well as immigrants. However, the blatant similarities between reform policies and even prevail at the local level, with the advice controlled by the Reformation of Nottinghamshires imposing prohibitions on journalists whose revelations he finds annoying show the disturbing leadership of the Farages Party. Freedom of expression and individual freedom are constantly invoked by the British right, but he believes that these freedoms should be more and more selectively distributed.
In some respects, the current right -wing right policy of mixed libertarianism and authoritarianism, slippery populist promises and largely symbolic policies, comes from the already half forgotten era of Boris Johnson. He served centrist conservatives, illegally practiced parliament, insulted Muslims and invoked English nationalism in a way that rained in the far right. Pro-boris signs have been agitated during their gatherings. Despite all its lies and brilliant, most of the right -wing media remained faithful. Johnsons Path to Victory in the 2019 elections was attenuated by the Brexit Farages party which agrees not to campaign in the conservative seats. The British right has become more inhibited during these years and has never really calmed down.
However, to fully understand the current framework of spirit of rights, we must look further, the reactionary summer reactionary 1974. Then, as now, a relatively new labor government in difficulty has faced an unpopular conservative party with few new ideas. We talked a lot about national decline. For many right -wing British, a group was to blame: not immigrants, but unions. To tame them, solutions far beyond standard conservatism began to be taken into account, involving former soldiers, right-wing authoritarian activists and volunteer networks.
In July, the chief of one of these private armies, as they became known, a recently retired general, Walter Walker, told London Evening News: the country could choose the rule by the weapon preferably in anarchy. The then Secretary of Defense, Roy Mason, warned against a wave of fascist land.
After a few months, he seemed to reflect, weakened by the intestine struggles on the ideologies and methods of the networks. But, in fact, this aggressive anti-Union policy simply reappeared in a more respectable form, with the election of Margaret Thatchers of 1975 as conservative chief, supported by former participants in the projects of the private army.
Today, revolutionary law could also produce a new dominant conservatism, perhaps a merger of reforms of the grievance policy with Robert Jenricks more and more authoritarian. Or it could be even more illiberal. This week, Jenrick tried to seem more difficult than Farage and his own party leader, Kemi Badenoch, arguing that asylum seekers should be confined to rudimentary prisons, rather than the holiday camps offered by the reform.
Even if the electoral breakthrough of the new rights never comes from fading and Jenrick is even more divisor than thatcher, his radicalization has already had major effects: drawing the work to the right, pushing the Greens to the left, and an increasing interest for Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultanas New Socialist Party. Once an side begins to ignore the supposed policy rules, the whole game can change.
|
Sources
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/sep/05/rightwing-radicalisation-conservatives-immigration-multiculturalism-press-freedom-britain
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
