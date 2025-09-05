President Jokowi and PM Lee present the new leaders of the other





: Indonesian Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) Parbowo Subaianto, accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo to receive a visit to the Prime Minister (PM) and the assistant of Singapore, at the presidential palace, Bogor, Western Java, Monday (29/4/2024). Photo; BPMI Setpres / Public Relations Ministry of Defense.

Jakarta, Infopublik Located at the presidential palace of Bogor, the Indonesian Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense) Prabowo Suubianto, accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a visit to the Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, Monday 29/2024). On this occasion, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee both presented the leaders of each country. During the palace veranda, President Jokowi was accompanied by the Minister of Defense Prabowo who was the president elected in Indonesia during the 2024 presidential election, while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was accompanied by his assistant, Lawrence Wong, who would replace him as Prime Minister. President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia had been honored to withdraw the reception leaders in 2024 Earlier, Prime Minister Lee had discussed several things, first in the political and defense fields. We welcome the implementation of the Defense, Defense and Extradition Agreement in the future in the future to be found that the implementation will be complete, continued the President of the Republic of Indonesia. With regard to food security, President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia and Singapore had agreed to encourage cooperation in technology transfer and the exchange of food processing sciences and technologies. At the end of the discussion, the two countries were also discussed regional and global issues. We have agreed to continue to encourage the creation of peace in the Middle East and to try to continue to strengthen the centrality of Asia, said President Jokowi. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee said was the seventh time he had attended a point meeting with President Jokowi. He holds this meeting each year, except during Pandemi COVID-19. It is a strong signal that we give priority to bilateral relations. It's only natural because we are neighbors and close friends and good friends who have a common interest, said Lee. The visit of Prime Minister Lee in Indonesia was one of the most recent visits before Prime Minister Lee gave him the government to the new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024. After the conversation of the two countries, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee witnessed the exchange of a number of understanding or memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Indonesia and Singapore. You can broadcast, rewrite and or copy this content by including the source infopublik.id

