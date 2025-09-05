How Chicago is preparing to fight Trump repression





After President Donald Trumps, the wish to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, city officials and residents are preparing to fight against a potential repression that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said could start this weekend.

The Trump administration has given few details on what a presence of the National Guard would look like in Chicago, or when a deployment would start at all. Questioned Tuesday if he would send troops to the city because he had previously indicated that he intended, Trump told journalists, but noted, I did not say when. Vice-president JD Vance told the press the next day that no immediate plan was in place.

Pritzker, however, said this week that Illinois officials have been informed that the National Guard would be assembled, ready from here on Friday and that immigration and customs application (ICE) will expand its operations in the city from Saturday.

The governor has committed to holding the line, and the officials of Chicago and the residents are preparing to repel.

Here are some ways that the city and the state are preparing.

Officials and Chicago Police

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, signed an executive decree during the weekend to order the police forces not to cooperate with federal agents in potential repression against crime and immigration.

The ordinance stipulates that no Personal Personal of DPC will be awarded joint law enforcement patrols, arrest operations or other tasks for applying the law alongside the federal or military forces, or the national guard units engaging in the application of the civil law on immigration.

Johnson has also urged city ministries, officials and police to resist all of the federal government's efforts to coordinate with state and municipal authorities.

With this decree, we send a message resounding to the federal government: we do not need and we want an unconstitutional and illegal military occupation of our city. We will take all necessary measures to protect the rights of the Chicagoans, said Johnson.

A Chicago protection initiative established in the executive decree aims to make information concerning the rights of residents easily available, to coordinate with companies and agencies to meet the needs of the community and to regularly submit the requests of the Freedom of Information Act (FoIA) in the United States of the Department of Internal Security (DHS) in response to the actions taken by immigration and the customs application (ICE) Chicago.

The state

Pritzker promised that legal proceedings would follow a deployment, although he declared on Tuesday that the Illinois would file a complaint against Trump only once the justification of the presidents for the deployment of the National Guard in Chicago is known.

We will absolutely go to court, said the governor.

Pritzker did not speak with Trump to discuss the deployment of the guard, in order to protect himself legally, said the governor on Wednesday.

“He wants to establish the fact that the governor called him to ask for help. Why? Because he will end up in court, said Pritzker. He will finish in court, and it will be a fact that they will use in court. That the governor called to ask for help, and I will not provide him with proofs.”

The Illinois previously filed or joined several prosecution against the administration Thetrump since Trump returned to the White House in January.

A judge judged this week that prevailing on the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles earlier this summer was illegal due to the use of soldiers to fulfill the functions of application of the law.

Chicagos Black and Hispanic Communities

With Trump's threat to a repression, many black churches around Chicago plan to participate in the resistance on Sunday this week to provide information on the legal rights of citizens in the event of a judgment or questioning by officials.

Mayor Johnson brutally criticized Trumps targeting democratic cities and called efforts to combat crime by sending more people to racist, immoral and impious prison.

We cannot incarcerate our path of violence; We have already tried this, and we have ended up with the largest prison population in the world without solving crime and violence problems, Johnson said at a press conference last week.

Presidents' threats to send federal troops to Chicago are a clear attack against the black community and the community of immigrants, the Chicago alliance said racist and political repression in a statement.

Read more: Trump says Chicago is the next in his repression against crime. Here are the facts on crime in the city

Pritzker said on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about the fact that federal efforts of the application of immigration target the celebrations of the day of Mexican independence planned in the city of mid-September. Events organizers plan to increase security measures, recognizing that the threat of immigration -related arrests could dissuade people from attending it.

We have reasons to believe that Stephen Miller chose September to come to Chicago due to celebrations around the Mexican independence day that occur here each year, Pritzker said.

It is a dark cloud that hangs above our heads. But we are planning a safe event, Teresa Fraga told the Associated Press. Fraga provides an event in the Chicagos Pilsen district, where she said there would be increased security and lawyers present.

Demonstrations

Chicago militant networks have disseminated schedules for anti-Trump markets and civil rights training sessions, while providing figures where people can report immigration arrests.

Demonstrations against the administration have already taken place this week, hundreds of people who descend into the streets of Chicago in coalition against the Trump agenda and workers on billionaire marches. Other demonstrations are provided for the arrival of the troops of the National Guard.

The coalition of Illinois for the rights of immigrants and refugees has planned an emergency Chicago says no Trump, no troop protests if the goalkeeper is deployed.

