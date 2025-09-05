A series of education policies of Nadiem Makarim which are triggered by the controversy





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The name of Nadim Makarimsedang is a public conversation. The former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology for the period 2019-2024 was officially appointed suspect by the Office of the Attorney General in the case of alleged corruption of purchase of laptops from Chromebook on Thursday (9/9/2025). He became the fifth suspect in the case which led to a certain number of civil servants and private parties linked to the 2019-2022 education digitization project.

This determination added to the duration of the list of controversies that overshadowed Nadim's progress, because President Joko Widodo was trusted in the Indonesian cabinet on October 23, 2019 Nadiem lasted until the end of Jokowi's mandate in October 2024.

For five years in power, Nadim launched a series of major policies under Payung Merdeka Learning. However, many of them cause controversy, even a large rejection.

The following is a policy recording which is considered to have caused a lot of controversy.

1. Merdeka curriculum

Nadiem in the Pandemi COVVI-19 period launched various breakthroughs via the Merdeka learning program. Whoever stands out is the presence of the Merdeka program, which is planned as an answer to the challenges of Indonesian education in the current era.

The independent study program is essentially a progressive vision to release students from the Rigid curriculum charges and provide space for teachers' creativity. In terms of idealism, this step is in accordance with the requirements of the time when education must practice skills according to current needs, not just memorization.

However, the success of this program is not only determined by the design of policies, but also the capacity for implementation in the field.

The non-preparation of infrastructure, interregional gaps, as well as the competence of existing teachers, is a great challenge for the proper functioning of this program. Instead of being a solution, if it is not accompanied to strengthen the capacity and equitable distribution of resources, the independent program is considered to expand the inequality of education in Indonesia.

2. Voluntary program

A few years after launching a new study program, Nadiem has carried out a policy that sparked a long debate: to make the scouts that are no longer compulsory. This change has been described in Remendikbudristek number 12 of 2024. Schools must always provide scout activities, but students are not required to follow it.

Although it seems simple, the impact is important. Scouts were considered one of the forums for the development of characters, discipline and leadership. With a new voluntary status, many parties fear that students participate considerably decreases.

With the eliminated scout obligation, it is feared that Scout's activities are only a formality, no longer having an important position in the national education system.

3. The description is not compulsory



Not a long time ago, another breakthrough appeared that was no less horrible. In 2023, Nadiem published allows the number 53 which deleted the thesis as an absolute requirement for graduates and D4. The final project can be replaced by projects, prototypes or other works according to the character of the study program.

For students, this news initially sounded relief. But in the academic world, politics immediately sparked controversy. The thesis has been considered an important academic tradition, because students who train students who are looking for, critically reflect and scientifically write. Due to these new rules, many parties fear that the academic standards of graduates are not clear, especially since each campus is free to interpret a different form of final project.

4. Increase in UKT

The hottest problem in 2024 came from the policy of increasing tuition fees (UKT) in a certain number of state universities. This plan suddenly sparked a wave of student demonstrations in various regions. The demonstration took place massively, with banners and speeches that resounded on large campuses. Criticism occurs because the increase in costs is considered too heavy for the family, in particular in the midst of economic conditions which have not yet completely recovered.

Public spotlights not only concern the amount of increase, but also transparency. The students question the clarity of the calculation of the UKT, while the parents feel overwhelmed without increased installations. This problem quickly became sensitive, to force President Joko Widodo to intervene.

Finally, the Minister of Education and Culture, Naiem Makarim, decided to cancel the increase in the UKT that year. This decision was made after meeting the chancellors and heard the aspirations of various parties. In his statement after meeting the president of the presidential palace on May 27, 2024, Nadim stressed that no student would be affected by the UKT increase policy that year.

The government has promised to assess all the demand for the increase in UKT of state universities one by one for the following year. According to Nadim, each increase plan must be carried out with the principle of justice and equity. Although canceled, this case has always left a serious file concerning the low governance of funding for higher education in Indonesia.

5. BSNP dissolution

In the midst of various other controversies, Nadim also took major measures by dissolving the National Education Standards Agency (BSNP) in 2021.

The institution which has long played a role of standardization independent of the normalization of education was replaced by the Standard Agency, the study program and the educational evaluation (BSKAP) which was directly under the Minister of Education and Culture. Policy is described in RemendikbudristeK number 28/2021 concerning organizational and work procedures.

This step was under the spotlight because it changed the face of national education standards. If before BSNP was independent, any standardization authority is now directly under the ministry. In other words, the determinants and assessments of the curriculum are no longer independent, but are fully responsible for the minister.

The Ministry of Research and Technology, the dissolution of the BSNP, has not been faced with the National Educational System Act (SISDIKNAS), because the law only mentioned the existence of the standardization agency without explicitly writing the BSNP nomenclature.

With this argument, the ministry stressed that the changes were made to eliminate the overlap of the authority and rationalize the organizational structure.

However, on the other hand, many people evaluate that this dissolution has the potential to weaken the function of control and balance in the determination of national education standards. Critics have emerged that loss of independence would open up a greater space for political intervention in the preparation of the study and evaluation program, which should be maintained with high objectivity.

6. Procure Chromebook

The educational digitization program has become one of Nadim Makarim's objectives since the start of his mandate. Between 2019 and 2022, the Ministry of Education and Culture launched a large project for the purchase of Chromebook laptops for schools, including in the above all, the most external and disadvantaged (3T).

This step is predicted to accelerate the digital transformation of learning, in particular after the Pandemi COVID-19, shows the importance of technology in class.

However, the intention really turned. On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Office of the Attorney General officially appointed Nadim as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption in the purchases of Provenbook. He became the fifth suspect in a series of cases that have trapped a certain number of civil servants and private parties.

According to the director of the Jampidsus survey, there is Jampidsus, Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo, Nadim has the role of passing the purchases of ProcoCebook from Google Indonesia, even if, before, a similar offer had been rejected by the former Minister of Education and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy. The supply process which should be transparent is allegedly infiltrated by certain interests, until it ultimately causes large amounts of losses of the state.

This case adds a long list of the controversy of the Nadiem era educational policy. The Chromebook which was originally announced as a digitization solution was in question in question due to low specifications, uneven and non -relevant distribution for schools in areas with Internet limitations. Now, the project has not only failed to meet educational needs, but has also led to the Minister at the siege of suspicious corruption.

