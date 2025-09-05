“India has a big role to play”: EU leaders speak to PM Modi; Ale, Ukrainian conflict discussed | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint telephone conversation on Thursday with the president of the European Council Antonio Costa and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, where the leaders examined the progress of bilateral relations and exchanged opinions on regional and global issues. The discussions covered key areas such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defense, security and resilience of the supply chain. The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to the early conclusion of the negotiations of the Indian-EU (ALE) free trade agreement and the implementation of the Eastorope Indiamiddle Economic corridor (Imeec).By relying on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Had a very good conversation with the president of the European Council Antnio Costa and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Reaffirmed our common commitment for an early conclusion of the ALE in India-EU and the implementation of the Imeec corridor. “”Returning to the question of Ukrainian peace, the Prime Minister said that they “had exchanged opinions on questions of mutual interest and efforts to end early in the conflict in Ukraine. We have agreed that our strategic partnership has a key role to play in promoting stability and promoting an order based on rules.”. Russia Big Ultimatum on European troops in Ukraine as security guarantors | If you deploy Based on the historic visit to the college of EU commissioners in India in February, the leaders also talked about the organization of the next India-EU summit in India. Prime Minister Modi has extended an invitation to President Costa and President Von Der Leyen to attend the summit on an early and mutually practical date. Survey Should India play a more active role in resolving the Ukrainian conflict? The leaders also exchanged points of view on the current conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi has reiterated coherent India in favor of peaceful resolution and early restoration of stability. In a declaration on social networks, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: “We had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We warmly welcome Indias, a continuous commitment to President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play to bring Russia to end her economic war and to create a way to peace. It is therefore a risk for the whole world. For the future, we plan to agree on a joint strategic program at the next Euindia summit, as soon as possible in 2026. We are also fully committed to concluding the negotiations of the free trade agreements by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is necessary now. “” India and the EU have highlighted a solid and close partnership, based on confidence, shared values ​​and a common vision for the future. Managers have stressed the role of the India-EU strategic partnership by jointly reporting global challenges, promoting stability and promoting an international order based on rules for mutual prosperity. The three leaders agreed to stay in regular contact while the two parties work towards the next summit.

