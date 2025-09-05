



US President Donald Trump will sign an executive decree on Friday that leads the Ministry of Defense to be known as the Ministry of War.

This decision would restore a name that the agency lasts last time in the 1940s and, according to the text of the order seen by the BBC, the objective is to “project strength and resolution”.

The ministry will initially use the new name as “secondary title” while the administration requests the approval of the congress to make the change permanent.

The White House has not yet said how much a change of brand would cost, but the American media expect a billion dollars at the overhaul of hundreds of agencies, emblems, email addresses and uniforms.

The Ministry of Defense (DOD) – which oversees American armed services – is the successor to the War Department, which was created for the first time as an agency at the office in 1789 and existed until 1947.

He indicates: “the name” Department of War “transmits a stronger message of preparation and resolution compared to the” Ministry of Defense “, which emphasizes only defensive capacities”.

The order indicates that the defense secretary Pete Hegseth will be known as the Secretary of War. He asks him to recommend and include legislative and executive actions to evolve towards a permanent rename of the ministry.

The responsibility for creating executive departments is the responsibility of the American Congress.

In August, Trump told journalists that he was confident that Congress would support the idea – if their support was necessary.

Democratic senator Andy Kim of New Jersey said that fame was a childish idea, adding: “The Americans want to prevent wars, not boasting them.”

The Ministry of War was created by George Washington but was renamed after the Second World War.

Trump has repeatedly launched the idea of ​​name change, arguing that the United States has an “incredible story of victory” in the two world wars under the previous name.

Trump and Hegseth sought to refocus the department on “war fights” and a “warrior ethics”.

They argued that the department has become too diversity focused, the equity and inclusion programs and “awakened ideology”.

Earlier Thursday, Trump minimized suggestions on the search for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“All I can do is extinguish wars,” he told CBS News, the American partner of the BBC. “I'm not looking for attention. I just want to save lives.”

The change of name of the department marks the 200th decree of the president signed since his entry into office.

Although the name change has been expected for a long time, it comes to China's heels revealing a range of new weapons, drones and other military materials in a massive parade that many have interpreted as a clear message in the United States and its allies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgr9r4qr0ppo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos