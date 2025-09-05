Politics
Former British Minister and Boris Johnson Ally Defects To Reform Uk
High -level old Nadine Conservative Dorries Defeated to reform the United Kingdom on the eve of his party conference. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former culture secretary said The Conservative Party is dead And called on its members to turn to the future.
Ms. Dorries, 68, who was one of the closest supporters of Boris Johnson, is the deepest Tory to join the reform after the defections of the former party president, Sir Jake Berry, the former secretary of Wales David Jones and Lady Andrea Jenkyns.
She wrote in the newspaper: The action time is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage.
He then comes that Reform UK launches his two -day conference on Friday, with speeches by his four deputies as well as former President Zia Yusuf.
Mr. Yusuf, now in charge of the Partys Doge (Department of Government Efficiency) unit, will lead a parallel event on cryptographic finance, while MP Lee Anderson should participate in a conversation on the crisis faced with young men.
Two former ministers of the Cabinet Conservatives should also attend: Michael GOVE Interviewera Mr. Yusuf, while Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg will join a panel.
Ms. Dorries said: My decision to leave the party that I served for more than 30 years is perhaps the most difficult I have ever had to do, and I needed 12 agonizing months to reach.
She wrote that her fundamental beliefs were the same as when she joined the Conservatives for the first time in 1995, adding that the party had not changed from me.
A Conservative party The spokesman said: We wish Nadine.
A Work The party spokesman said: Nadine Dorries says that the conservative party died as one of the people who helped kill her, she should know.
She supported Boris Johnson through thick and thin despite the party at Downing Street during the pandemic when people could not see their loved ones. And now she wants to help free the same chaos as the conservatives inflicted on Great Britain by joining the reform of Nigel Farages.
A liberal democratic source said: we do not know who to feel more sorry, Kemi Badenoch or Nigel Farage.
Dorries resigned as a deputy in 2023 after 18 years in the House of Commons, and accused the former Rishi Sunak chief of having degraded his office by opening the doors to whip a public frenzy against her.
She also accused Sunak of having abandoned the fundamental principles of conservatism and said that history will not gently judge you.
The mail indicated that Mr. Farage had not guaranteed Ms. Dorries a job in a future administration of the reform.
But she has not excluded a return to the municipalities.
Ms. Dorries, born in 1957 in Liverpool and grew up in an area of advice, wrote in the Daily Mail: I have known Nigel Farage for a considerable time, and no one can deny that he believes in what he says because he says the same thing for more than 30 years.
This occurs while the Telegraph reported that Mr. Farage plans an American style cabinet of all talents if Reform UK wins the next general elections.
Cabinet ministers in a reform of the British government could be members of the Lord Chamber rather than elected deputies, Yusuf told the newspaper.
He said: The number of people who manifest themselves saying that they want to help reform, in the background or potentially on the front line, develops all the time.
Some of these people are familiar names. I'm not going to give them to you, because I'm not going to betray secrets. But it is incredible, it is a talent of galactic level which is very proud to serve our country.
It is prohibited by the more common survey of the reform of the reform of the reform has become more common, with a narrower gender gap, propagation and wider views closer to the British average on most social issues, although immigration remains the concern defining the parties.
Some 40% of current supporters supported the United Kingdom's reform in 2024 and others have since passed from work and conservatives, or were non-response.
The survey revealed that supporters of the British reform gave more importance to immigration than the average voter, some 86% would support a reduction in net migration against 58% of the broader public.
