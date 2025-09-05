Is Venezuela the great threat of cocaine that Trump claims to be? | Donald Trump News





The United States struck a boat in the Caribbean this week which, according to President Donald Trump, belonged to Tren from Aragua, a notorious gang of organized crime. Washington alleged that the boat was smuggling drugs in the United States.

The Trump administration has long said that Venezuela cocaine expeditions cause a drug overdose problem that afflicts the United States.

Here is what is happening between the United States and Venezuela, and what facts on the field tell us:

What action between the United States against Venezuelan drug cartels?

The American attack on the Venezuelan boat on Tuesday came only a few days after the reports circulated about the American warships that advance in Venezuelan waters.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Trump had signed a secret directive asking the Pentagon to use the military force against certain Latin American drug cartels designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations.

Earlier in August, several press agencies reported that three ships of American class guided missiles of American class had headed for the Caribbean alongside other warships to counter the drug trafficking.

The reuters news agency, citing two anonymous people who had been informed of the deployment, reported that the USS San Antonio, the USS Iwo Jima and the USS Fort Lauderdale were heading for the Venezuelan coast, carrying 4,500 American soldiers, including 2,200 navies.

The command of the American fleet forces published a press release on August 14, saying that the sailors and the navies assigned to the IWO Jima Amphibian group Ready had left Norfolk, Virginie and Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina. The press release did not explicitly set out the details of the mission or specified where the group is deployed.

What happened in the American attack, and was it legal?

In his social post of truth on Tuesday, Trump said that 11 people, that he considered terrorists, had been killed in the strike. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinking of drugs in the United States of America, Trump wrote.

The United States has not provided more details on killed people.

Experts questioned the legality of the American attack on a foreign boat in international waters.

Salvador Santino Regilme, an associate professor at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, told Al Jazeera that the deadly force in the maritime ban should comply with the right to life and the standards of necessity and proportionality of the application of the law.

CNUDLOS and the 1988 Convention on United Nations drug trafficking emphasize the mechanisms of cooperation, boarding and consent at sea, and not summary destruction. Any strike that kills alleged traffickers should trigger a quick, independent and transparent investigation, said regilme, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The strike probably also flouted the American Constitution, said the expert in constitutional law, Bruce Fein, told Al Jazeera.

Any use of the army [except] In self -defense to a real attack, a statutory authorization of the Express Congress is required. The military attack on the so -called Venezuelan drug traffickers was unconstitutional, Fein said.

The resolution of war powers is a federal law which stipulates that the American president cannot engage in war without the approval of the congress. Under the law, the president must inform the congress within 48 hours of taking military measures.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the press after a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday hitting drug -carrying boats like Tuesday. He added that the United States has tried to intercept such boats, but this approach did not deter them. What will stop them is when you explode them, said Rubio.

How did Venezuela replied?

In response to the American deployment of warships, President Nicolas Maduro urged his supporters to join the militias to protect the country, saying that no empire touches the sacred soil of Venezuela.

One of these armed groups is the Bolivarian militia, which bears the name of Simon Bolivar, who was a leader of Caracas origin independence who released modern Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama and Bolivia of the Spanish Empire.

On Thursday, the Pentagon published a statement saying that two Venezuelan military planes had traveled American ships in international waters, describing the act as a provocation and a warning against a rehearsal.

What do the United States accuse Venezuela?

The Trump administration claims that Venezueas' leftist president is working directly with drug cartels and is involved in cocaine traffic. He accused Tren of Aragua of serving a front for the government of Maduro. Trump appointed Tren of Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization on his first day at the oval office on January 20.

In 2020, during Trumps' first mandate, Maduro was charged by an American federal court for drug charges, including narcoterrorism and conspiracy in order to import cocaine.

On August 7, the United States Ministry of Justice and the State Department doubled a reward for information leading to Maduros to arrest at $ 50 million, accusing it of being one of the largest narcotal-transfectors in the world.

Officially, Washington supervises the action as a counter-narcotes against Tren of Aragua and other narco-terrorist networks, said Regilme.

This decision also extends a coercive strategy of several years to the Maduro government, which dates from the accusations of American narcoterism in 2020, and it serves a national messaging objective connecting a foreign policy to Argente harshly to the control of drugs at home.

Maduro returned to power after the disputed elections in recent years, which led to generalized accusations of fraud from the inside and outside Venezuela. In July 2024, independent observes, the Carter Center published a statement saying that it could not verify the results of the elections declared by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuelas. The press release added that the election did not meet international standards for electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic. A panel of United Nations experts also echoes that. Nine countries in Latin America have required an examination of election results in the presence of independent observers.

The United States has not had an official diplomatic relationship with Venezuela since 2019 and do not recognize the presidency of Maduros as legitimate.

The United States accused Maduro and its Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, of collaborating with the Los Soles Cartel (Cartel of the Suns), which Washington has also appointed as a terrorist group. Like Maduro, Cabello is a member of the UNI Socialist Party in the power of Venezuela (PSUV).

In March, Trump invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies of the war of 1798, allowing him to hold and expel people from a hostile nation or government. On the same day, the Trump administration expelled more than 230 venezuelans to a maximum security of El Salvador, the Center for Terrorism Confainment (CECOC).

On Tuesday, an American Federal Court of Appeal ruled that Trump could not use the law of 1798 to expel members of alleged gangs.

Are the allegations of Trump administrations against Venezuela true?

The Trump administration has provided no evidence connecting Maduro to Tren from Aragua or any other drug cartel, and the Venezuelan chief denied allegations.

The American intelligence community has also contradicted Trump's administrations claim that there are links between the Venezuelan and Tren of Aragua.

A classified assessment of the National Intelligence Council published in April said on several occasions that there was no evidence of coordination between Tren of Aragua and the high leader of the Maduro administration, although he said that the permissive environment in Venezuela allowed the drug gangs to flourish.

The report aroused the contribution of the 18 agencies that make up the American intelligence community. All agencies, with the exception of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agreed with the conclusions.

How many cocaine comes from Venezuela?

According to the World Drug Report, published this year by the Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the world production of cocaine reached a record level in 2023, exceeding around 3,708 tonnes, an increase of almost a third compared to the previous year.

The UNODC report shows that a majority of the Coca bush, from which cocaine is derived, was cultivated in Colombia, followed by Peru and Bolivia. The report also shows that most of the main lanes of cocaine traffic in 2023 and 2024 in the United States crossed Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, rather than in Venezuela.

Venezuela is used as a transit corridor for a Colombian cocaine moving in the oriental Caribbean, said Regilme. But the dominant maritime route for cocaine linked to the United States remains the eastern Pacific to Mexico and Central America, where the largest prohibitions occur. Recent crises highlight this model.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published an annual cocaine report in 2024, which identified Colombia as the main source of cocaine seized by the United States. About 84% of cocaine in the United States has been proved from the Colombian Coca. The report does not mention Venezuela.

