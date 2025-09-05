



Ankara Trkiyes new main battle reservoir named Altay began mass production in the Turkish car manufacturer's factory BMC in the capital Ankara, the media reported on September 5. Equipped with modern technologies, Altay is powered by the BAU engine, developed by BMC Power, a BMC subsidiary. The BMCS Ankara BMCS production plant uses industrial robots and new generation production technologies to make the tank, the hull production to the final mounting chain. BMC president Fuat Tosyal told the Anadolu agency led by the State that the company felt the joy of realizing the dream of Centenaire Trkiyes. Tosyal said that national military engines have been developed in BMC Power since last year, with power results ranging from 400 to 1,500 horsepower (HP). Our factory has now started mass production, after throwing its foundations only last year. We expect him to meet the needs of the Turkish armed forces and allied countries in the defense industry, he said. He stressed that the Power Batu group, a domestic internal engine, will have to finish certain processes before being able to be used in BMCS tanks. The electricity group must travel 10,000 kilometers (6,213.7 miles) and it must also pass certain performance tests, he said. Until now, no setbacks have been observed in our electricity group program, and all components, including air and defense systems, are tested with the reservoir, he said. In this factory, we will produce both the Altay and our armored combat vehicle by eight, Altu, added. Haluk Grgn, president of the Trkiyes Defense Industry Agency (SSB), said that the agency had provided enormous support for this success, saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was also involved in the process, following investment developments.

