Why Prime Minister Modi jumped the CHINAS victory day parade despite Putin's presence, Shehbaz Sharif | World News
New Delhi: China marked the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Japan during the Second World War with a large military exhibition in Beijing, celebrated as the parade of the Victory Day, September 3. The event presented the expansion military force of China by developed training and the disclosure of advanced weapons. But beyond the ceremonial, what attracted global attention was the rare public alignment of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
More than 20 heads of state attended the parade. Among them was the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, an absence was particularly visible. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not participate.
The trio of XI's shoulder, Putin and Kim in the shoulder during the parade was a symbolic gesture, which was considered a challenge for the Liberal World Order led by the United States. This alignment occurred shortly after US President Donald Trump accused China, via a social post, conspiracy with Russia and North Korea against American interests.
While not appointing Trump directly, President XI said in his speech that China is not afraid of intimidation.
The decision not to attend the parade was carefully examined in India. The parade was commemorative of the Chinese resistance against Japanese aggression during the Second World War. Despite its colonial past, India does not consider Japan as a fascist power under the same day. Participation in the parade could have inadvertently reported inadvertently in Japan, a country with which New Delhi is currently sharing warm diplomatic and strategic links.
The invitation to be attended has been extended to all nations. However, for India, who considers Japan as a close friend, attending a parade that celebrated the military victory over Tokyo would have sent contradictory signals. China has never trusted India in the first place, and this is still not the case.
India prefers not to be seen to support regimes that are not liberal or democratic. Many countries participating in the parade have failed parameters such as civil freedoms, democracy and transparency. The rally symbolized a new world order that China is trying to build, of which India does not wish to be a part.
The strategic nature of the visit earlier in Japan, which preceded its trip to China, was less like a coincidence and more like a calibrated movement. Japan and China share historical and in progress tensions. In China, references in Japan often feed the nationalist feeling. India's decision to skip the parade has helped avoid optics to stand with China and North Korea, both opponents of Japan.
Some have hypothesized if Donald Trump's growing prices on Indian goods have influenced the absence of modis. The American president had imposed a 50% rate on Indian products, which has links with New Delhi.
However, a group of experts rejects this as a direct cause. They believe that Modis' decision had more to do with long -term strategic alignment than short -term diplomatic reprisals.
Recent developments suggest a thaw in the links in India-China after years of tension after the confrontation of the Galwan 2020 valley. The visits to the two countries of the foreign ministers and the presence of Modis at the top of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China have indicated an improvement in diplomatic dialogue.
However, India remaining away from the parade recalled that if the conversations are open, the basic differences remain unresolved.
For India, participation in the parade of the day of the victory of Chinas would have meant more than ceremonial attendance. He would have led to geopolitical implications, perhaps pointing out the approval of the military affirmation of China and his alternative world vision. And that, experts are suitable, is a message that New Delhi was not willing to send.
India seems to be committed to align with liberal democracies and to preserve its strategic autonomy. The country can continue to engage China thanks to diplomatic channels and multilateral platforms such as the OCS, but it remains prudent to be trained in spheres of influence which contradict its broader vision of a democratic international order and based on rules.
