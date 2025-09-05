Politics
Nadiem Makarim extended the row of ministers of the Jokowi era caught in corruption
Eminenenews.com – Naiem Anwar Makarim extended the row of ministers in the era of President Joko Widodo suspected of corruption. The Prosecutor General's office determined the former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, as a suspect in a case of corruption in the purchase of Chromebook laptops in the Ministry of Education and Culture during the period 2019-2023.
“For the purposes of the investigation, the NAM suspect, will be detained in the detention center for the next 20 days since today September 4, 2025 at the Salemba detention center in the Southern Jakarta District Office, there is Jampidsus, Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo at the Prosecutor's Office, South Jakarta, Thursday 4/9/2025).
There is, Nadim Makarim as a suspect after having carried out three exams in a corruption case when purchasing the Chromebook laptops. First of all, June 23, 2025, which lasted about 12 hours. Then Nadim was again examined on July 15, 2025 for about 9 hours.
Finally, Thursday (9/9/2025), he then decided on Nadiem Makarim as a suspect, and was immediately arrested. Investigators suspected that the former CEO of Gojek was involved in a corruption case that harmed the country of RP1,98 Billions in the country.
Nadiem was appointed Minister of Education and Culture in October 2019 by President Jokowi. In 2021, there was a merger with the Ministry of Research and Technology, he was therefore Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek).
When he was taken to the car to be thrown into detention, to the press, Nadiem Makarim said he was not involved in a corruption case, as the prosecutor claims. He said he hadn't done anything. For that, he believes that he will be protected by God. He mentioned, over time, God will show the truth.
President Joko Widodo led Indonesia for two periods from 2014-2019 with vice-president Jusuf Kalla, and 2019-2024 with vice-president KH Ma'ruf Amin.
Here are the ministers of the era of President Jokowi who are taken in a corruption case
–Syahrul yasin limpo who became Minister of Agriculture from October 23, 2019 to October 6, 2023. The KPK appointed Syl as a suspect in the middle of 2023.
The Jakarta Corruption Court (corruption) jury sentenced Syl 10 years in prison. He was also sentenced to a fine of PR. 300 million in four months in prison and had to pay replacement fees of RP14 147 144 786 and 30,000 USD.
However, the sentence was then accepted at 12 years in prison. The High Court of Dki Jakarta added two years in the prison sentence of Syl, a fine of 500 million rupees, and is required to pay replacement costs of 44,269,777,77204 USD at the latest one month after the decision of the permanent legal force.
–Johnny Gerard plateMinister of Communication and Information (now Komdigi) for the period 2019-2023. The Jakarta Corruption Court condemned the Johnny G 15 year prison plaque and a fine of RP1 billion in a corruption case for the purchase of BTS 4G towers and support infrastructure 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Bakti Kominfo.
Johnny G flat had submitted a call. However, the Supreme Court (MA) refused it on the basis of the decision of number 3448 k / PID.SUS / 2024.
–Idrus MarhamThe Minister of Social Affairs for January-August 2018. He replaced Khofifah Indar Parawansa who was then advanced as a candidate for Governor in East Java Pilkada 2018. Idrus Marham trusted in a case of corruption of the cooperation contract with the Riau-1 Pltu project.
Tuesday (23/04/2019), Idrus Marham was sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of 150 million rupees in 2 months, because it was legally valued and proved violating article 11 of the law on the eradication of corruption in collaboration with article 55 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. The sentence was increased to 5 years in prison and a fine of 200 million rupees in three months in prison during the session at the level of appeal.
However, Idrus Marham received a reduction in sentence after the Supreme Court granted the cassation he proposed. Idrus Marham is not considered a determinant in the case of corruption. On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court interrupted Idrus Marham's sentence to two years in prison of five years.
–Imam Nahrawi, Minister of Youth and Sports for the period 2014-2019. Before the expiration of his mandate, the imam resigned because he was suspect in the corruption case of Koni Grant. He was charged under the corruption and gratuity of the personal assistant of Miftahul Ulum.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.emitennews.com/news/nadiem-makarim-perpanjang-deretan-menteri-era-jokowi-terjerat-korupsi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Football falls 37-32 in a tight match in Delaware State
- XI, Putin and Kim performed a unity in the military parade
- Is in the last row at the BJP workshop while the TPS reforms approved
- Prince Harry visits England more often and wants to bring Meghan Markle and children.
- 4.8 The size of the earthquake starts off the central coast in BC, and no harm expected
- England beats South Africa with a record 342-run margin in 3rd cricket ODI | Associated Press
- Donald Trump at the US Open: a late start, a safety snafus and big goals that you will not intend to disseminate
- At the UN, Erdogan de Turkiye calls for the resolution of cashmere by dialogue
- USMNT vs Korea République: start -up XI and range notes
- Cm -balte better facilities for athletes
- The Congo has announced a new Ebola outbreak. Here's what you need to know
- Being possible to live 150 years as Putin and Xi Jinping say?