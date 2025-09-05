Put an end to the Ukraine war, sealing the agreement with the EFT by December

The key role of the India in the leading efforts to end the war in Ukraine and an early conclusion of the Indian-EU (ALE) free trade agreement and the implementation of the Imeec corridor were the prominent protruding points of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the European Union on Thursday, September 4.

During a joint telephone call with Modi, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa would have underlined the instrumental role India in the end of the war in Ukraine.

Modi has also reiterated the constant support of India to the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.

Free trade offer by December

The leaders also highlighted the role of the India-EU strategic partnership by jointly attacking global problems, promoting stability and promoting an order based on the rules for mutual prosperity, said an Indian reading.

During the cat, India and the European Union have undertaken to seal their highly anticipated free trade agreement by December, Modi and the two European leaders committing to promoting a global order based on rules, in the midst of the disruptive trade policies of Washington.

India-EU summit

The telephone call among the three leaders came while India seeks to blunt the impact of the price of 50% of the Trump administration on Indian products.

The three leaders also discussed the holding of the next India-EU summit in India on a date of mutual convenience, and Modi invited Costa and Von der Leyen for the same.

In an article on social networks, Modi described the conversation as “very good”.

“Reaffirmed our shared commitment for an early conclusion of the ALE in India-EU and the implementation of the IMEEC corridor. Exchange of points of view on questions of mutual interest and efforts to put an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. We have agreed that our strategic partnership has a key role in promoting stability and promotion of an order based on rules,” he said.

EU praised India engagement with Ukraine

In the Ukrainian conflict, Von Der Leyen said that India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to put an end to “his war of assault and to create a path to peace”. The president of the European Commission welcomed India's continuous commitment with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This war has consequences for global security and undergoes economic stability. It is therefore a risk to the whole world,” she said on “X”.

The telephone call, which is largely focused on the free trade agreement in India-EU and the summit, occurred a few days before the planned trip of the EU trade commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, in New Delhi, in the midst of two-part reports, significant progress towards the finalization of the commercial pact.

India-EU FTA Deal

India and the EU relaunched negotiations for the free trade agreement in June 2022 after a gap of more than eight years.

“While the greatest democratic forces in the world, India and the EU share a solid and close relationship based on trust, shared values ​​and a common vision for the future,” said Indian reading.

He said that Moda, Costa and Von Der Leyen also welcomed the progress of bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defense, security and resilience of the supply chain, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of India-Eu economic negotiation and the economic corridor).

IMEEC Initiative

“For the future, we are planning to agree on a joint strategic program at the next EU-Indian summit, as soon as possible in 2026. We are also fully determined to conclude the negotiations of the free trade agreements by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is necessary now,” said Von Der Leyen.

Indian reading said that leaders had also exchanged points of view on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“Prime Minister Modi reiterated the constant support of India to the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability. The leaders agreed to stay in touch,” he said.

The IMEEC initiative was firmed the key from the G20 summit in Delhi in 2023.

Presented as a revolutionary initiative, he envisages a large road, railways and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe in order to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East and the West.