



The police said that two women had been arrested on Friday for launching an egg to the founder of the PTI, Imran Khans, Sister Aleema Khanum at a media conference in Rawalpindi outside Adiala prison, where hearing of the Toshakhana affair took place earlier.

Images of the incident have been widely shared on different information channels and social media accounts, capturing the expression of the shock on Aleemas' face when the egg was launched.

A press release published by Rawalpindi police said that the two arrested suspects were PTI supporters, who went to Rawalpindi with other members of the Great Government Employees and the All Pakistan Clerks association to protest against their unsatisfied requests.

The eggs took place when Aleema Khan did not answer the questions raised by the two women, according to the press release. They were placed in police custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint.

Police added that immersed after launching the egg, the two women tried to run away in their car. However, their vehicle was surrounded by PTI supporters, some of whom also launched pebbles on the car and broke the windshield.

Later, the PTI republished a video of a white car on X, overcoming the incident a shameful attack against Aleema Khan.

In a statement published in a previous position, the party said that PTI workers had chased women just after launched an egg at Aleema Khan, but the police facilitated them by escaping with a car as part of a plan.

The press release also said that women were sent to the media speech as part of a program. The party also said they had the car recording number seen in the video. He also demanded the registration of a first information report on the attack on Aleema Khan.

The car in question seems to be a Honda BR-V, with the Hondas logo clearly visible. The license plate on the vehicle shows the BJS-608 registration number.

However, when Dawn.com looked for it in public archives, the results have shown that the recording number was from Suzuki Alto on the Sindh's Accis Department website.

Screen capture of the ACCISE Departments website, showing the results of a search number search on the car presented in the video shared by the PTI.

Aleema has been campaigning for her release of brothers since August 2024.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, purges a sentence in Adiala prison in the case of 190 million corruption and also faces unanswered trials in the affairs of May 9 under the anti -terrorist law.

In November 2014, a plot to attack IMRAN with rotten eggs and tomatoes was thwarted in Gujranwala. Earlier in the day, the television channels had pointed out that angry activists PML-N bought and gathered rotten eggs, tomatoes and shoes to launch at the founder of the PTI.

The eggs and tomatoes were shown covered with the Slogan RO Imran RO (Cry Imran Cry). When the news was released, local police took measures and arrested four PML-N activists who admitted that they had planned to target Imran on Nowshera Road.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1939910/egg-hurled-at-imran-khans-sister-aleema-during-press-conference-in-rawalpindi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

