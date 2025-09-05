



The United States lost India and Russia in China, President Donald Trump said on Friday. The president, displaying a photograph of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, joked about the social truth that we seem that Weve lost India and Russia to the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together! Trumps comments responded to a photo taken in recent weeks of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, where Xi welcomed leaders from Russia and India as well as dignitaries of around 20 Eurasian nations. The rally, which took place on Monday, preceded a massive military parade in Beijing, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War. Founded in 2001, SCO brings together China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and several Central Asian States, with 16 additional participating countries as observers or dialogue partners. Beijing and Moscow claim that the organization thwarts the alliances led by the West, such as NATO. Modi, during his first trip to China since 2018, has committed to advance the links on the basis of mutual trust, dignity and sensitivity, while Xi, according to the state media, urged that the two nations consider themselves partners rather than competitors and as development opportunities rather than threats. China and India remain tense rivals, after having fought a deadly border confrontation in 2020. However, Modi stressed that the well-being of 2.8 billion people depended on closer links. Analysts indicate that India disputes with Washington on Trade and its Russian oil purchases could push New Delhi to more in -depth alignment with Beijing and Moscow. The other leaders of the summit included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and parallel meetings addressed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, stressing how China and Russia seek to extend their influence as tensions with the United States and Europe. 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kabc.com/2025/09/05/trump-us-has-lost-india-russia-to-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos