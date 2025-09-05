



Peaceful Lubis Day

The head of the corpabi The Islamic Reporting Defense Coordinator (Korlabi) has confirmed an objective attitude towards the management of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). After weighing his history during power, Korlabi assessed that her leadership results had more negative than positive impacts. Consequently, Korlabi is ready to provide moral and physical support to community groups which require Jokowi to be treated by law in court, on the basis of existing evidence. Jokowi's failure has not only been seen from state governance, but also of its behavior as a leader. He likes to waste state money, letting nepotism flourish and often indicates public lies. In fact, he is suspected of having manipulated officials of the application of laws to criminalize activists who demand transparency. The most obvious case of nepotism is the appointment of Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice-president. Although its age and quality are questioned, the smooth route remains open thanks to the role of anwar Usmanadik Jokowi-inwing which rocked the legal system thanks to a controversial decision before the Constitutional Court. For this case, Korlabi and other parties reported Anwar Usman to the metropolitan police in Jakarta in November 2023. In the field of economic development, Jokowi's failure was clearly visible: The Capital City project (IKN) does not work as it should. Kertajati airport did not work. The Mandalika circuit is not as planned.

And there are many other abandoned projects. In addition, Jokowi left an important debt, failed to eradicate corruption, even left his child and his son – beyond a report on a report to the KPK. He did not show a firm attitude towards KKN's behavior in the cabinet, but he was impressed to leave it. In addition, Jokowi is also responsible for the omission of the law: With this black note, Korlabi assessed that more than 90% of Jokowi leaders failed miserably. His bad character does not make him an example, but a source of damage to the morality of civil servants. So, if there are people who encourage Jokowigibran to be judged with sufficient evidence, Korlabi is ready to volunteer to help the objectively in -depth legal process. The author is: Observe the penal code (legal and general policy policy)

Members of the DPPM Kai advisor

Journalists, head of law and human rights and president of LBPH KWRI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fusilatnews.com/korlabi-siap-kawal-jokowi-gibran-ke-meja-hijau/

