Politics
TPS 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth, explains PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the rally at a meeting with the teachers of the national winner at his official residence in New Delhi. | Photo credit: x / @ narendramod via PTI
A simpler structure of the goods and services tax (TPS) with new rates of 5% and 18% will come into force from the first day of Navratri, declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday September 4, 2025) in New Delhi while interacting with teachers of the national remuneration at his residence.
TPS 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the nation. Next generation reforms in TPS were made to support India’s progress in the 21st century. I had promised a double dhamaka of happiness before this Deepavali and Chhath Puja, added Mr. Modi.
Read also: the strengths of the TPS council meeting
This time, Dhanteras will be even more dynamic because the taxes on dozens of things have been considerably reduced. When the TPS was implemented eight years ago, the dream of several decades had become reality. It was one of the largest economic reforms in India. Excellent work has been done to release the country from the burden of several types of taxes … It is called the reform of the next generation in TPS, but in reality, it is a double dose of support and growth for the country. The double dose means savings for the common family on the one hand and a new force to the country's economy on the other hand, said Modi.
Poor, middle-class women, students, farmers, young people, young people … Everyone will benefit from a reduction in TPS rates, he said.
Until 2014, whether it be kitchen items, medicines, agricultural items, health insurance, the government of Congress made taxes on each article. In the BJP-NDA government, we aim to ensure household savings, said Modi.
The toothpaste, soaps and so on to attract 27% tax, dental powder attracted 17% tax. Even on Kids Toffee, a 21% tax was taken. Bikes attracted 17% taxes, hotel room reservations have attracted 14% tax, but now all these goods and services will attract 5% of taxes, he said.
During the congress government, it was also placed that medical treatment was expensive. The Congress invited to 16% of the diagnostic tax, said Mr. Modi.
He added, the construction of a house was expensive with 29% taxes taken from cement; AC, TV, fans were expensive with 31% taxes were taken from them. Now these items will attract 18% tax. Farmers were dissatisfied before 2014 because agricultural items such as tractors and irrigation equipment were highly taxed, they will now attract 12 to 14%.
We must ensure employment for our young people and the ease of doing business for small and medium-sized businessmen, therefore the high intensity sectors of labor will attract a low TPS slab, in particular textiles, crafts, leather industry, he said.
Clothes and shoes are ready to become cheaper; This will benefit start-ups and MPMs. The fitness tax, the gymnasium, the salons and the yoga has been reduced, he added.
Five new jewels (Panch Ratna) have been added to the Dynamic India economy through TPS reforms, said Modi. The quality of life of Indian citizens will improve, consumption and growth will obtain a new reform of the dose after the GST. Better ease of doing business will give investments and employment a boost, he said. TPS reforms will strengthen cooperative federalism to build a developed India.
Mr. Modi urged teachers, students to direct campaigns to promote Swadeshi products, made in India and the voice for local.
The Prime Minister called on all teachers continue to sow seeds of Atmanirbharta in each student. The country will not progress to its true potential by being dependent on the others. We do not know how foreign goods infiltrate our homes. Students should make a list on the number of things we use are imported, this will create awareness of the use of foreign goods, he added.
Published – 04 September 2025 07:38
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/gst-has-become-simpler-new-rates-to-be-effective-from-first-day-of-navratri-pm-modi/article70012600.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American technology managers cannot praise Trump to stop
- Afghanistan shook a fourth earthquake in 24 hours, reaching 5.4 tremors
- Firefighting The Squad V1.0.44.0 Free Download
- Egg thrown to Aleema Khan outside Adiala prison during the media discussions
- Donald Trump responds to the abysmal report of jobs
- PM Narendra Modi likely to visit the United States to examine the situation
- A flashback of the program to share the charge of the 1998 crisis, Pandemi, in the Prabowo era
- British leader Starmer resigns and checks the government.
- Cralls of employment growth: the American economy has only added 22,000 jobs in August and unemployment has reached the highest level since 2021
- 3 burning questions about Alabama football on the way to Ulm Game
- Giorgio Armani is killed by Italian fashion designer at the age of 91
- New Orders from Washington State DOH Reconfirms Access to Covid-19 Vaccine