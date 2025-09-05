TPS 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth, explains PM Modi

A simpler structure of the goods and services tax (TPS) with new rates of 5% and 18% will come into force from the first day of Navratri, declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday September 4, 2025) in New Delhi while interacting with teachers of the national remuneration at his residence.

TPS 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the nation. Next generation reforms in TPS were made to support India’s progress in the 21st century. I had promised a double dhamaka of happiness before this Deepavali and Chhath Puja, added Mr. Modi.

This time, Dhanteras will be even more dynamic because the taxes on dozens of things have been considerably reduced. When the TPS was implemented eight years ago, the dream of several decades had become reality. It was one of the largest economic reforms in India. Excellent work has been done to release the country from the burden of several types of taxes … It is called the reform of the next generation in TPS, but in reality, it is a double dose of support and growth for the country. The double dose means savings for the common family on the one hand and a new force to the country's economy on the other hand, said Modi.

Poor, middle-class women, students, farmers, young people, young people … Everyone will benefit from a reduction in TPS rates, he said.

Until 2014, whether it be kitchen items, medicines, agricultural items, health insurance, the government of Congress made taxes on each article. In the BJP-NDA government, we aim to ensure household savings, said Modi.

The toothpaste, soaps and so on to attract 27% tax, dental powder attracted 17% tax. Even on Kids Toffee, a 21% tax was taken. Bikes attracted 17% taxes, hotel room reservations have attracted 14% tax, but now all these goods and services will attract 5% of taxes, he said.

During the congress government, it was also placed that medical treatment was expensive. The Congress invited to 16% of the diagnostic tax, said Mr. Modi.

He added, the construction of a house was expensive with 29% taxes taken from cement; AC, TV, fans were expensive with 31% taxes were taken from them. Now these items will attract 18% tax. Farmers were dissatisfied before 2014 because agricultural items such as tractors and irrigation equipment were highly taxed, they will now attract 12 to 14%.

We must ensure employment for our young people and the ease of doing business for small and medium-sized businessmen, therefore the high intensity sectors of labor will attract a low TPS slab, in particular textiles, crafts, leather industry, he said.

Clothes and shoes are ready to become cheaper; This will benefit start-ups and MPMs. The fitness tax, the gymnasium, the salons and the yoga has been reduced, he added.

Five new jewels (Panch Ratna) have been added to the Dynamic India economy through TPS reforms, said Modi. The quality of life of Indian citizens will improve, consumption and growth will obtain a new reform of the dose after the GST. Better ease of doing business will give investments and employment a boost, he said. TPS reforms will strengthen cooperative federalism to build a developed India.

Mr. Modi urged teachers, students to direct campaigns to promote Swadeshi products, made in India and the voice for local.

The Prime Minister called on all teachers continue to sow seeds of Atmanirbharta in each student. The country will not progress to its true potential by being dependent on the others. We do not know how foreign goods infiltrate our homes. Students should make a list on the number of things we use are imported, this will create awareness of the use of foreign goods, he added.