Trumps Radical Agenda will finally reach a Supreme Court stacked in favor of the Conservatives | Donald Trump





This week, the decision of the dramatic court that Donald Trumps was sweeping from commercial prices, which he used to upset the world trade, was in fact illegal is the last of a series of losses for the order of the radical of the presidents who heads for a final confrontation at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Trump has already asked the Supreme Court to cancel the decision of the lower jurisdiction in the tariffs. It is almost certain to follow the assets of the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies to expel the Venezuelans, its hostile conflict with the University of Harvard and its deployment of the National Guard and the Marines in Los Angeles. All were deemed illegal in the lower courts.

It's simple: the president and his administration continue to do illegal things at an astonishing pace, and therefore the courts find that these things are illegal, said Donald Sherman, executive director and chief advisor of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The president is determined to continue his agenda, whether legal or not, and sees what he can get away with it.

The ultimate arbitrator of this will be the Supreme Court, which is stacked 6-3 in favor of the conservatives, many of which have appointed Trump. The court has already considerably limited the ability of the lower courts to issue injunctions at the national level to suspend Trump administration policies across the country.

This did not prevent them from emitting more targeted blocks. On Tuesday, a panel of three judges from the fifth Circuit Court of American Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision according to which the president had illegally invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies of the 18th century to expel Venezuelan men who, according to him, were members of a criminal gang. Its preliminary injunction prevented the administration from withdrawing a group of Venezuelans.

The law rarely used gives the government large powers to hold and expel the citizens of hostile foreign nations, but only in wartime, or during an invasion or a predatory foray. Circuit judge Leslie Southwick rejected Trump's administrations to say that the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua was engaged in a predatory foray on American soil.

This is an extremely important decision in the reinstatement of administrations that she can simply declare an emergency without any surveillance of the courts, said Lee Genernt, the prosecutor of the American civil union who represented the Venezuelans.

The Trump administration could however ask the entire fifth circuit to repeat the case and it should possibly reach the Supreme Court.

Also on Tuesday, a federal judge noted that Trump had illegally deployed thousands of military troops in Los Angeles in June and prohibited the Pentagon from using members of the National Guard and Marines to perform police functions, such as arrests and control of crowds.

About 300 soldiers are still in the streets of Los Angeles and Trump threatens to send more to other cities led by Democrats, including Chicago and Baltimore. Last month, he deployed the National Guard to Washington DC, where he had direct legal control, supposed to repress violent crimes, which is 30 years old in the city.

The judges' order, which should take effect on September 12, condemns Trump's apparent objective to create a national police with the president as a chief. It was a victory for the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who continued the administration in June, arguing that Trump had violated the law of 1878 The Comitatus law, prohibiting the use of American military troops in the application of national laws.

Newsom qualified Trumps actions an undoubted step towards authoritarianism and an alarming abuse of power. The administration has at the end that the troops protected the federal officers, and not the laws, but the judge did not agree, judging the illegal deployment.

A federal judge ruled that prevailing against $ 2.6 billion in subsidies at Harvard University was illegal. Photography: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

One day later, another federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had illustrated around 2.6 billion dollars in subsidies granted to Harvard University and ordered him to reverse the funding cuts to the prestigious school of the Ivy League. He marked a major legal victory for the oldest university of nations. The judge said that the actions of the administrations constituted illegal reprisals after Harvard refused that the requests of the white houses modify his policies and his governance.

In a separate case, the judge had already prohibited the administration from ending Harvard's ability to register international students, who include approximately a quarter of his student body.

Just as Trump used the law on extraterrestrial enemies in the context of a broader movement to expel millions of people and used troops on American soil as part of a wider authoritarian repression, Harvard was another test of test this time in the context of Trumps effort to take advantage of federal funding to force ideological changes in American universities.

Each of the cases, said Sherman, try to push the limits of what is authorized by violating the law cheerfully.

He tries to do things knowing that it is illegal, knowing that he should go to court to be disputed, he said. It is monumentally stupid.

But this also presents an important challenge for individuals and organizations forced to continue, adds Sherman and for the courts themselves, which must follow the volume of prosecution.

They violate the laws which are clearly written and included, and its creation of pressure on other institutions which have trouble following.

Now Trump has asked the Supreme Court to review the pricing defeat after the decision he had exceeded his presidential powers when he promulgated punitive financial measures against almost all countries. In a decision 7-4, the Washington DC court declared that, although the American law grants important authority to the president to undertake a certain number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, none of these actions authorizes the taxation of prices or taxes.

The ultimate decision on many, if not all, of these cases will probably be taken by the Supreme Court. With his decisions on presidential immunity and other prudent key opinions, Trump has indications of the Supreme Court that, despite what the law says, he can do what he wants, said Sherman.

This has informed his approach since his return accordingly, he added. It seems to be smooth by what the law is and what the law requires.

