Aleema Khan struck with eggs outside the Adiala prison





Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was struck by an egg at a press conference in Dargal.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police, the women involved in the incident, who were affiliated in Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI), were placed in police custody.

The incident took place after the Khan did not answer their questions.

Lawyer Gohar Khan firmly condemned the egg attack on Aleema Khan, saying that the family of the founder of the PTI should be ensured to infallible security and urged the government to prevent such incidents.

While speaking with the media outside of Adiala prison, journalists pressed Aleema Khan for alleged threats and online lagging fishing by journalist Tayyab Baloch. Baloch said he had been targeted after questioning Aleema on Tuesday on a tweet by journalist Ammar Solangi, who allegedly alleged her properties using donation funds. He said PTI's social media teams then launched a campaign against him and that he also received threats.

“You have not answered the question, instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Are you asking a crime a question? Do you only answer questions of your choice? ” Asked the journalists.

Aleema Khan denied having issued threats and left the premises in his car after the confrontation.

Toshakhana audience

The hearing of the Toshakhana 2.0 affair against the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, was postponed on Friday to September 8, after the court recorded testimonies of two control witnesses during the prison trial in Adiala.

The declarations of the Sana Saeed customs assessor and the headquarters of ADCG Abdullah Khan were documented.

Until now, testimonies from 13 witnesses have been recorded in the case, with a counter-examination finished on 11 of them.

The founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi were produced in the prison courtroom. Their defense was led by Salman Safdar, Arshad Tabraiz and Qousain Faisal Mufti, while the special prosecutors of the FIA, Zulfiqar Naqvi and Umair Majeed Malik, appeared for the agency. The two sisters of the founder of the PTI, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma, were also present.

The hearing was led by special central judge Shahrukh Arjumand in Adiala during the trial.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5, 2023, after an Islamabad court court sentenced him in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan was accused of having abused his 2018 deposit to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in possession of the state that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million rupees ($ 635,000).

Toshakhana 2.0 box

Last year, the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) granted a deposit to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2.0 affair.

Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb approved the bonding advocacy against bonds of 1 million rupees each and ordered him to appear before the court of first instance after his release.

According to the reference, Bushra Bibi received a set of Bulgari jewelry – including a ring, a bracelet, a collar and earrings – during a visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021. Investigators allege that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi illegally retained the set.

On May 28, 2021, the total value of jewelry was estimated at 75,661,600 rupees, including 56,496,000 rupees for the necklace and RS15 065 600 for earrings. Under Toshakhana rules, the whole should have been declared to Rs35 765,800 after a 50%payment.

The NAB's reference relies that the whole has been undervalued, resulting in a loss of RS32 851 300 to the national chessboard.

Toshakhana fake receipt box

The former Prime Minister and Bushra Bibi was reserved in a fraud case at the Islamabad police station in Kohsar for having allegedly produced false receipts related to the sale of state gifts.

According to the FIR, the accused submitted counterfeit receipts to facilitate the purchase and sale of Toshakhana gifts, using a forged signature for the alleged transaction.

According to the complaint, filed by a local watch merchant, the accused would have used the paper for the forged header of his shop to generate false invoices for Toshakhana gifts.

“The accused tried to damage my company's reputation by generating false invoices,” said the complainant in the FIR.

The case comes in the context of allegations according to which Imran Khan has not disclosed the details of Toshakhana's gifts kept during his mandate as Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2565179/pti-workers-not-too-egg-cited-to-see-aleema-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos