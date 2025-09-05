He was invited not to stop in Nadim





Sulbar Express – The Office of the Attorney General (he is) was invited to continue to explore the case of alleged corruption of the supply of ProcoCebook only to Nadim Makarim. The policy of the former Minister of the Jokowi era was considered to have political training in certain parties. Consequently, according to the executive director of Indonesian political opinion, Dedi Kurnia Syah, the prosecutor must not stop in Naiem. According to him, it was possible that there was a direction of the superiors of Nadim who told him to implement the policy of supply of the Chromebook and also with the approval of his superiors. “One of them is the departments and senior officials of civil servants, at least for knowledge and approval of senior officials,” said Friday, September 5, 2025, Dedi Kurnia Syah. Nadiem, a former minister of Dikbudristek, was appointed suspect in the alleged corruption of the purchase of Prome for the period 2019-2022 by the prosecutor's office on Thursday, September 4, 2025. With the increase in Nadiem as a suspect, the total suspects appointed five people. The other four that have been named are suspects; Sri Wayuningsih as director of the Directorate General of Elementary Schools for Early Childhood Education, Basic Education and Secondary Education in 2020-2021, Mulyatsyah as director of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Research, Technology 2020, Tan lawyer as special staff of the Minister of Education Kemendrikbudriste. Sri Wahyuningsih and Mulyatsyah were immediately detained in the Salemba detention center (detention center). The lawyer Tan is included in the list of red opinions. While Ibrahim became a prisoner of the city to have heart disease. The suspects are suspected of perverse plot have led to corruption against digitization programs linked to the assistance of laptops of Chromebook with a global budget of 9.3 Billions of RP, which led to a loss of state of 1.9 Billion of RP. (roll/*)

