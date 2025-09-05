Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

KEmi Badenoch, unfortunately with another dull week from leader of the official opposition of her majestys behind her, had an unexpected boost that Nadine Dorries defeated the conservatives to reform the United Kingdom.

Whatever the limited gifts she brought to High Office, Dorries has long survived her usefulness for her party and the nation, and Badenoch can be forgiven to think that Farage is welcome.

For the voting public, Post-Boris, Dorries recalls no more than a history of Sleaze, self-indulgence and incompetence that the Conservatives desperately need to leave behind. Angela Rayner's defense can harm work, but that will not necessarily bring a large part of the boost to the Conservatives. For this, they must serve the worst elements of their past. This includes Nadine.

Anyone and I carry the mental scars that have submitted to the paranoid fantasies contained in their curious semi-dramatized and semi-animated memory The intrigue will know that his vision of the world is, we will say, somewhat distorted.

The book, which has not had any impact on the real world, is an artifact of its fixation on Boris Johnson and the supposed conspiracy to destroy it by characters given by pseudonymous pseudonyms, probably for legal reasons, such as “Dr no”,, “The Wolf” and “The Dark Lord”. He never comes to mind that Johnson was perfectly capable of destroying himself, and, in fact, his party, his final act being a successful attempt to ensure that Liz Truss succeeds him, and therefore made it seem well.

A desolate saga, then, and the one in which Dorries herself played a role in, enjoying the patronage of Johnsons and being promoted beyond his capacities. She was, and is, a better author of historic hooves and shawls of romantic fiction than ministerial works of the cabinet. She has never been more than the last Johnson group.

Farage would therefore do well to keep in mind that his devotion to Johnson is that of a superior mother in the order of perpetual worship of Boris. The loyalty of Mad Nads to her new chief and reform in the United Kingdom will be, on the other hand, secondary, superficial and mercenary, and alone on the delivery of the peerage to which she feels so straight, and, ironically, has been sloppy and not delivered by Boris Johnson (she blames Rishi Sunak and her bleached teeth, of course).

Consequently, I suppose that the call open to Keir Starmer a few weeks ago to be authorized to appoint British reform peers. (This and distance bizarre from appointing a reform cabinet strongly made up of foreign policy personalities as members of the Lords, without democratic responsibility towards the communes. Both for democratic renewal).

Almost certainly dorries made this decision with Johnson's acquiescence, and it seems that he agrees with her that the conservative party is dead. (He will not live long on an honest assessment of who may have been precisely responsible for his disappearance).

It seems that dorries is motivated by a burning desire to become a woman, and she must be disturbed by the fact that her greatest political success, the law on online security, is something that Farage has recently gone to Washington DC to denounce. Dorries wants to protect children; Farage wants to abolish the law which makes it an immediate division and made in the oven.

Farage must also be wary of his new anti-establishment party supposedly radical descending in a care home for dead torald politicians and in particular the Johnsonites and the Trussites who have inflicted so much damage on their old party and the country in the recent past.

Many deputies, advisers and reform mayors, such as Andrea Jenkyns, are conservative defectors, people who have lost their previous seats or will judge that they will do so shortly and wish to preserve or rebuild their unstoppated but incomplete political careers.

They cannot find a job elsewhere, frankly, apart from a concert on GB News. Theres also Sir Jake Berry, former president of the Conservative Party, David Jones, former minister, and former conservative anemiars Adam Holloway, Anne Marie Morris and Marco Longhi. More to follow, without a doubt.

Let's say that way. If Nadine Dorries, and those like her, are the answer, then Farage and Reform UK ask the bad questions.

Farage should apply the following tests to its budding defectors. Will their defection to reform persuade only one additional voter to change loyalty? Do they bring new ideas and a new reflection to the reform? Do they provide useful ministerial experience? If so, does that prevail by their history to be members and supporters of a failed conservative administration that the electorate rejected loud and old during the last general elections?

Much in Reform UK, notably Aaron Banks, want to take the total destruction of the conservatives, but here, they regularly transform into a conservative party Marc 2, with more and more indistinguishable staff and staff of those who have populated the Johnson and Truss administrations.

With the languid presence of Jacob Rees-Mogg around their conference, he spoke a lot about the Union of Law and drafts with the Conservatives, perhaps even a great rapprochement between Farage and Johnson.

It would be fatal for reform ambitions, especially since they do not need the conservatives to win, if they did. What they need are reasonable policies.

Likewise, even Richard Tice must have recognized that the reform cannot enter the next elections with an economical cake as absurd and incredible as the one they offered last year. They need better people around, for sure, and better reflection, but they will not recruit them in the remains of what most of them have left.